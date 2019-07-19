walking outside.jpg (copy)
Trident Technical College and Dorchester County announced an agreement to open a campus in the county, the biggest in South Carolina without a technical school. File/Staff

Commute times for just over 20 percent of South Carolina's 12,148 Trident Technical College students could be reduced by January now that Dorchester County Council approved plans to open a campus in the county's Oakbrook area.

The council authorized County Administrator Jason Ward to negotiate a lease agreement for a 28,037-square-foot building on Dorchester Road that previously housed a Big Lots to serve as the newest Trident campus. 

As Dorchester County was the largest county in the Palmetto State without a technical school campus, the addition — which officials hope will be ready for winter classes — will ease the commuting burden for around 2,700 students. 

"Locating the Dorchester County Campus in the Oakbrook area will help with local workforce development while simultaneously stimulating the economy and aiding in the much-needed revitalization of the Oakbrook area," County Council Chairman George Bailey said in a news release.

Trident conceptual layout

A conceptual rendering of the Dorchester County campus floorplan of Trident Technical College. It is subject to change, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at a date closer to the campus' opening. Provided/Dorchester County

Bailey added that bringing higher education opportunities to the Dorchester area had been a goal of county council for some time.

The Dorchester County addition will be the fifth official Trident campus in South Carolina, with others in Charleston, North Charleston, Moncks Corner and Mount Pleasant.

The university also has training sites in St. George, Hollywood and Mount Pleasant, as well as a high school program at West Ashley High School in Charleston.

Trident President Mary Thornley said in the news release that it was rewarding to work with the "visionary" Dorchester County officials to make the campus addition a reality.

Trident plans to offer technology-related classes such as computer programming and cybersecurity at the Dorchester campus, as well as an HVAC program, biology classes for health sciences degrees, and general education courses.

While the goal is for the campus to be open for classes in January, that benchmark is determined by the construction schedule — which hasn't been set yet, county spokeswoman Tiffany Norton said. 

Before the building can open, it must undergo "extensive renovations" that include updating the facade and exterior lighting, as well as parking options. 

Conner Mitchell is a Kansas native covering Berkeley and Dorchester counties for The Post and Courier. He is a graduate of the University of Kansas and has worked previously at the Kansas City Star, Lawrence Journal-World and Palm Beach Post.

