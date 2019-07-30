SUMMERVILLE — Dorchester County residents may soon have the chance to again vote on approving millions to build new parks and libraries in the county.

The catch this time around? The cost to taxpayers has gone up 58 percent.

Sixty-one percent of voters initially approved $43 million for the efforts in 2016, but the S.C. Supreme Court threw out the measure, saying it was illegal that the questions were posed together and didn't allow voters to choose whether they wanted to approve one option but not the other.

After a three-year legal battle that cost the county $88,757 in legal fees, County Council voted Monday for a measure that would put the two referendums on the Nov. 5 ballot separately.

The 2016 measure would have cost taxpayers a total of $43 million — $30 million for libraries and $13 million for park construction. Now, the proposed $68 million price tag puts $30 million toward libraries and $38 million to parks. While some of the increase can be attributed to materials simply costing more, the 2019 version of the referendums also expand upon what voters initially approved.

Originally, the 2016 referendum suggested that libraries would be in Summerville and North Charleston, and the parks included space for the Courthouse Park in St. George, the Ashley River Park and the Pine Trace Natural Area. The new versions of the referendums read largely the same but add Ridgeville to the planned libraries, and the connector that joins Ashley River Park and Rosebrock Park was added to the planned park renovations.

Mike Rose, a lawyer who represented the independent Dorchester County Taxpayers Association in the lawsuit over the initial referendum, didn't return a phone message seeking comment. Rose previously told The Post and Courier he expected the cost of the projects would increase exponentially due to the lengthy delay.

This could've been avoided, he said, had County Council put the referendums back on the ballot for the midterm election last November.

County Council Chairman George Bailey also did not return a phone message seeking comment.

Anyone eligible to vote in Dorchester County must be registered to do so in person by Oct. 5 or have their registration postmarked on or before Oct. 7, according to the county's referendum notice. Those who will turn 18 in between the registration deadline and the election are also eligible to register.

A third reading of the proposal, which is typically a formality, is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Willie R. Davis County Council Chambers, 201 Johnston St. in St. George.