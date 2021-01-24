Dorchester County continues to attract sand mines; residents raise rural road concerns

ST. GEORGE — Part of Dorchester County's charm is the rural areas where people are drawn to live to avoid the heaviness of crowded towns and cities.

Crossed by two-lane roads lined by trees, the pace is slow. But among the rural quiet is a thriving industry — sand mining — developed to meet the demand as the rest of the Lowcountry population continues to grow.

"Dorchester this is it, this is sand country," said Waylon Ulmer, a welder and Dorchester County resident who lives near three sand mines.

In November, the Dorchester County Council approved sand mining regulations following years of concerns around a lack of control over the growing industry. The rules address best practices around application and reporting requirements, signage, noise, buffers and access.

Many locals have raised issues around the operations being a daily disruption with the noise, frequent truck traffic and the resulting road damage. Even the local school district, Dorchester 4, has asked for more communication around the creation and location of the mines, which now number 32 permitted sites in the county, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

“Sand as a resource is extremely valuable,” said Riley Egger, land, water and wildlife project manager with the Coastal Conservation League. “We know that for growth to happen, we’re going to need sand for it."

Sand is second only to water as one of the most used substances in the world. The sand extracted from mines is used in such diverse industries as the creation of concrete blocks, electronics, glass and road construction.

With the resource being such a necessity, most have started to push concerns around how these pits, some across tracts of land as large as county parks, are regulated.

Eggers said this is especially important with the S.C. Mining Act not being updated in decades. It was passed in 1974 and ensures that the mined properties are returned to a useful purpose like a pond.

The challenge facing Dorchester County and its residents now is balancing the need for the mines in the area while protecting an infrastructure and community that may not be ready for them.

A reoccurring problem

Driving between St. George and Ridgeville, it's common to see back-to-back sand trucks on narrow highways filled with pothole patches.

According to Egger, around 20 percent of new sand mining applications in South Carolina are in Dorchester County. This can also be an indicator for growth in the area.

Most residents aren't aware of them or the concerns the mines could raise until one gets built in their neighborhood.

Because of the area's wide range of properties, rural communities have become ideal locations for the mines. In some rural sections, there are whole strips of road with current and former sand mines running for miles.

Sandridge, Wire and Zion roads near St. George are all filled with dug up dirt mounds and ponds that were once giant ground pits from mining.

Robby Robbins, a commissioner with the S.C. Department of Transportation, said with the current Volvo factory and the Walmart Distribution Center slated in the future, there will likely be more mining operations to come.

But when driving through the rural parts of St. George, it's easy to find various faded patches in the road where potholes created by the sand trucks have been repaired. Parts of Wire and Zion Road still sit crumbled and thinned.

The challenge of meeting the sand demand while keeping roads maintained is a very complicated one, Robbins said.

“It is very difficult for any entity to keep them up as they're being traveled on by these fully loaded sand trucks," he said.

O.L. Thompson Construction operates Edisto Oaks, a registered sand mine on Wire Road. Dan Thompson, the company's vice president, said the business does contribute to the county coffers through the property taxes it pays on sand pit operations.

He agrees the rural roads weren't designed for different truck loads, pointing to their initial use meant for moving farming products to market. He said it's his experience that the concerns are usually around the trucks and not the actual mines. If there were more mines, he said, there would be less truck traffic on the roads because the pits would be serving the areas closest to them.

"Mines are somewhat of a necessity for any area that’s developing," he said. “I think the balance is just having an objective set of rules that we can both follow and enforce."

Three other mine operators in the area contacted by The Post and Courier were reluctant to give interviews.

Dorchester County established a special committee to map out some of the regulations the council had approved in November. The committee was organized after several complaints during the creation of the county's 2018 comprehensive plan.

Though the new regulations address some concerns, maintaining the roads is not one of them. County officials say they are still looking to pinpoint a plan around road maintenance and usage.

Robbins, of the DOT, agrees there has to be more discussion at the county and state level. The issue is that they have to figure out something fast while sand mines are still frequent and active on these roads, he said.

"It's just a constant battle," he said. "It's a tough situation."

Everyday life

Beth Cummings is a Dorchester District 4 parent and has lived in St. George all of her life. The sand mines have been a recent addition.

On her way to work, she sometimes takes the rural roads to avoid some of the more frequented highways in the area. That means driving streets that are pockmarked.

She can remember having to replace two tires that were damaged from hitting potholes at the same time. Ulmer said the exact same thing happened with Apple employees looking to map out the backroads.

“You can literally pull over and see how torn up these roads are," Cummings said.

Wire Road and its intersection with Second Texas Road near the St. George area receive some of the highest complaints.

Robbins said the department recently acquired additional funding to support the maintenance of Wire Road where multiple sand mines sit. But residents argue the potholes simply return in a few weeks.

Ulmer has seen roads like Horseford near the Four Hole Swamp get completely shut down for months because of the damage from the truck traffic. A pothole still sits right at a curve on the road.

Over the years, as more mines have appeared, he said, it sometimes feels like they run 24 hours a day with how early they start moving sand.

He argues that the infrastructure in the area has to be updated first before any more mines get built. And he gets why the rural parts of Dorchester are attractive for the mines since there is a lot of space for them and they don't have to worry about things like other businesses and students walking on sidewalks to get to school.

“Those are rural roads and they don’t see traffic like Summerville," he said. “So it gets abused, it gets neglected.”

Eggers said there are state regulations that prevent sand mines from being close to buildings like schools. But because different counties have different zoning, it's not surprising that some might fall near one.

Kenneth Jenkins, a member of the Dorchester District 4 school board, said they have continuously received complaints from parents around the facilities.

There was a point when a mine was slated to be established a few miles from one of their schools, he said. Officials found out about the plan and were able to fight against it.

But the fear is that something like that could happen again and go unnoticed. Jenkins said the district is hoping for more outreach to them when the mines are being proposed.

The value

In general, some see the mines as a disruption to the small town rural life. But many also understand the necessity of the mines when it comes to growth.

Ulmer doesn't fault any of the owners for the problem. To him, they're just people who saw an opportunity to make money with a needed product.

From an environmental standpoint, Eggers agrees that more needs to be studied around potential long-term impact.

In regard to the pits, Thompson suggested the community work together in keeping things balanced. If residents see the mines not following regulations then they should report it. He and others highlight that the reason the mines have to exist is because they are necessary part of growth and commerce.

"It's just simply something you have to balance," he said.

On Wire Road, drivers can see some of the former sand mines that are now ponds. Some believe in the future those ponds will be surrounded by housing developments.

"I would love to see the sleepy town of St. George grow and prosper," Cummings said.

But like Cummings, not many want to see that growth at the expense of their safety on the roads.