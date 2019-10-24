Dorchester County Council is considering strengthening the county's definitions of animal abuse and making it easier to punish people who mistreat animals.

Additionally, council members want to create new measures to control the county's feral cat population, including a program of capture, spay and neutering, followed by release back in the area they were found.

If they're neutered, they can't reproduce, said Kim Almstedt, executive director of the Dorchester PAWS animal shelter, which supports the proposed ordinance.

"It would end up saving hundreds and hundreds of cats in Dorchester County, and also provide means to stop overpopulation," Almstedt said.

First reading of the ordinance passed at this week's council meeting and was proposed by County Administrator John Frampton. It comes as movements against animal cruelty are growing nationally. In Washington this week, the House of Representatives unanimously passed legislation making animal cruelty a federal felony. It's called the PACT Act, for Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture.

The need for such a local Dorchester program, Almstedt said, can be directly attributed to how much the county has grown in recent years. Even as the shelter is seeing a decline in animal intake from its peak, Almstedt said it is still seeing record numbers per month — and there are over 500 more animals in the shelter system at this point than there were a year ago.

"When human growth occurs, you’re going to have an increase in animal growth," she said.

The need to legally strengthen the parameters of animal abuse in the county is important, said County Councilman David Chinnis, because the definitions in their current form made it difficult to, "in effect, save an animal's life."

"We hope that this improves that," he said. "The goal here is to help protect animals and ultimately in the long run and make it better for animal welfare in general."

The strengthened definitions include animal tethering restrictions and mandates that owners take their pets to the vet whenever it is medically necessary.

Almstedt explained one of the changes covered incidents such as if an animal weighs 50 pounds and has to be tethered — which in a perfect world, Dorchester PAWS hopes would never happen — the ordinance says the tether or chain can't weigh more than the animal's body weight by a certain percentage.

This, Almstedt said, can allow the county to enforce stricter penalties and fines due to the clearer definitions.

"Having a stricter enforcement code for officers is important so they in turn can find people more and hopefully people will realize: don’t do this," she said.

The ordinance also provides a definition for "cruelty" as: "causing death or unjustifiable pain or suffering to any animal by an act, omission or neglect."

After it passed first review, the ordinance was referred to the Public Safety, Health & Human Services Committee for a public hearing.

Dorchester County spokeswoman Tiffany Norton said the committee will hold the public hearing at the Nov. 18 council meeting, which is scheduled at the Summerville County Council Chambers, 500 N. Main St.