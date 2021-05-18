Dorchester County celebrates arrival of its first technical college

SUMMERVILLE — For Dorchester County residents looking to enroll in a technical college, their commute is about to get a little easier.

On May 18, Dorchester County hosted a ribbon- cutting ceremony for the county's Trident Technical College campus.

The full-service offering is the county's first-ever technical college.

Before this week, Dorchester was one of the largest counties in South Carolina without a technical college. Students would have to make the commute to the college's River's Avenue campus in North Charleston if they wanted to attend.

"This facility is going to be state of the art," County Council Chairman Bill Hearn said. "This is the kind of thing you want to see happen."

The more-than-$2.5 million space is located on Dorchester Road in Summerville's Oakbrook area where the old Big Lots store used to sit. The campus was funded by Dorchester County in addition to the town of Summerville, which provided $200,000, and Trident Technical College, which supplied $325,000.

The 28,000-square-foot campus consists of four classrooms, a computer lab, two HVAC labs, two large science labs, a testing center, student lounge and staff offices.

Officials with the college said the space was all designed to be flexible. All of the chairs and desks have wheels attached so that classroom layouts can be adjusted.

The rooms are also surrounded by whiteboard walls so that the layouts can be reworked depending on the class or lecture.

Cathy Almquist, vice president of education for Trident Tech, said the labs and classrooms are spacious enough to accommodate any need for social distancing at 6 feet apart.

"We wanted this space to be as flexible as possible," she said.

Laurie Boeding is the college's dean of business technology and also dean of the Dorchester campus. As a Summerville resident, she said she knows how valuable the added location is; her commute is now less than 3 miles.

In addition to travel relief she said she is also excited about feeding the workforce in the county. Those worker requirements are changing daily with new skills being necessary, she said.

"We don't have the labor to do a lot of the jobs that are open," she said.

Hank Taylor, chairman of the Dorchester County Economic Development Corp., said many of the new jobs coming to the county will require technical training.

One of the most recent examples is the Walmart distribution center that's expected to provide 1,000 jobs to the county by April 2022. The heating, ventilation and air conditioning, or HVAC, education program at the campus is also expected to be valuable.

With COVID-19 vaccines needing proper cold storage, Mary Thornley, Trident Tech's president, said that HVAC workers are needed. The goal is to eventually outgrow the space with added students.

"We want to fill up this parking lot," she said.

The new campus will be full service, meaning residents can register for classes, apply for financial aid, receive counseling and get tested in the same location.

Registration for classes at the new campus opens June 1.