SUMMERVILLE — Rick Moore has owned a business on 901 North Main St. since 1985. For years, it was Engelberg's Furniture, and in 2012 it became the Summerville Antique Gallery, which he owns with his daughter Julie Smith.

When he started more than three decades ago, paying property taxes didn't often cross his mind. It was just a part of doing business.

Now, he said, that tax bill has his full attention when it comes due every January.

In the last 10 years, the property taxes on his 42-year-old building, which sits on slightly more than half an acre, have risen from around $9,000 to more than $23,500.

There are several reasons for this — including a change in state law that shifted the state's property tax burden away from homeowners — but Moore said his particular concern these days is his new property tax reassessment.

Dorchester County has listed the taxable value of his property at $993,197. Moore said it's maybe worth half that; it's an old metal building with a roof that sometimes leaks on rainy days and only has 24 parking spots.

The building's previous assessed value was $863,650, according to county records. The increase amounts to 15 percent — the maximum amount allowed by South Carolina law when the reassessments are completed every five years.

"If I really thought I could sell this place for $993,000 I'd probably be gone next month," he said.

More Information How Dorchester County taxes its residents: Your home (legal residence) 4%

Second home (or any residential property where you do not live) 6%

Vacant Land 6%

Agricultural real property (privately owned) 4%

Agricultural real property (corporate owned – 10 or more Share Holders) 6%

Commercial Real Property 6%

Manufacturing Real and Personal Property 10.5%

Utility, Real and Personal Property 10.5%

Personal Property 10.5%

Motor Carriers, railroads, airlines and pipelines real and 9.5% Source: Dorchester County

Just two doors down from his shop, Moore said a vacant lot almost the exact size as his property was assessed at $562,000. It's unclear, he said, why the two properties were assessed so differently.

The property taxes have gotten to be so burdensome for Moore and his family that every January he goes to his bank and borrows back at least half of what he owes in taxes. This helps him distribute the pain throughout the year.

"To work that hard and have to pay out almost $24,000 every January is just absurd," he said.

Dorchester County spokeswoman Tiffany Norton said the county recently mailed 72,980 reassessment notices, and 46 percent of them increased by 15 percent.

So far, she said, the assessor's office has received and processed about 370 appeals. Anyone who wishes to appeal their property assessment value must do so by Nov. 7.

Mike Taylor, a retired certified public accountant who still owns the firm he started in 1987, said property taxes in the county are "getting to be unaffordable." The land where his firm operates on Old Trolley Road increased in value by $60,000, according to the county, which increased his taxes for this year by 18 percent to $11,225 for a half acre of land. And that's not counting the other properties he owns.

"I pay $30,000 to $40,000 in property taxes, and I'm pissed," he said.

A big part of the problem, Moore and Taylor said, is the 2006 state law known as Act 388. It exempted owner-occupied homes from having to pay taxes for school operations, but the move also shifted the burden more toward commercial properties, rental properties and to those who own more than one home.

In June, County Council also approved a tax increase to address a budget shortfall in Dorchester District 2 schools. The increase added about $120 to the bill on a $200,000 rental home.

Moore, for example, has to pay an additional $1,944 just in operational costs for DD2 schools.

Taylor's bills are the same way, which is why he said he won't support initiatives on the Nov. 5 ballot to increase property taxes further to build new parks and libraries in the county.

"Let's spread it around to everyone," he said.

Norton said Act 388 is why businesses and rental property owners are being hit harder than homeowners when it comes to property tax bills.

Ultimately, Moore said he's worried that rising property taxes are going to run mom-and-pop stores like his out of business.

"You can't make enough money to pay $24,000 every January," he said. "Eventually, someone is going to see this old metal building, bulldoze it and put in a chain (store)."