The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding suspects they believe are responsible for a string of recent automobile burglaries.

The incidents occurred between Monday and Thursday near the Bacons Bridge Road and Beech Hill Road corridor, the Sheriff's Office stated. 

Roughly 15-20 automobiles were broken into but not every incident involved theft, said Sgt. Rick Carson, a Sheriff's Office spokesman. 

Most of the break-ins occurred overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, Carson said. 

The Sheriff's Office is asking residents to leave their outdoor lights on at night to help deter thieves.

Authorities recommend having a nighttime routine in which they check to make sure their vehicles are locked, the Sheriff's Office stated.

Valuables and items such as garage door openers shouldn't be left in a vehicle in plain view, the Sheriff's Office said. 

Investigators on Thursday released surveillance photos of two suspects and a vehicle they believe are connected with the break-ins.

Anyone who recognizes the men or the vehicle, a newer model Honda CRV, should call Detective S. Plowman at 843-832-0350 or the Sheriff's Office at 843-832-0300.

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

