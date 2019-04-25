The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding suspects they believe are responsible for a string of recent automobile burglaries.
The incidents occurred between Monday and Thursday near the Bacons Bridge Road and Beech Hill Road corridor, the Sheriff's Office stated.
Roughly 15-20 automobiles were broken into but not every incident involved theft, said Sgt. Rick Carson, a Sheriff's Office spokesman.
Most of the break-ins occurred overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, Carson said.
The Sheriff's Office is asking residents to leave their outdoor lights on at night to help deter thieves.
Authorities recommend having a nighttime routine in which they check to make sure their vehicles are locked, the Sheriff's Office stated.
Valuables and items such as garage door openers shouldn't be left in a vehicle in plain view, the Sheriff's Office said.
Investigators on Thursday released surveillance photos of two suspects and a vehicle they believe are connected with the break-ins.
Anyone who recognizes the men or the vehicle, a newer model Honda CRV, should call Detective S. Plowman at 843-832-0350 or the Sheriff's Office at 843-832-0300.