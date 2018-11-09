Sheriff's crime scene tape (copy) (copy)

Authorities are investigating after a 28-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday inside of his residence in rural Dorchester County.

Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office responded just after 12:30 p.m. to 193 Barons Road for a report of a victim with a gunshot wound to the head, according to an incident report. 

The scene is located between Knightsville and Ridgeville. 

Once at the apartment, a deputy found the victim, Devon Eugene Jones, on the floor, the report stated. Jones was declared dead by county emergency medical services personnel. 

The incident was being investigated as a homicide.

The man's death was the third homicide in Dorchester County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction in 2018, and the 46th in the tri-county. 

No further information about the case was available. 

