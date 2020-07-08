You are the owner of this article.
Dorchester County authorities identify man fatally shot near North Charleston

  • Updated
Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed in an unincorporated pocket of Dorchester County near North Charleston this week. 

Melvin Smalls III, 33, of North Charleston, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene of the shooting in the Archdale subdivision, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said Wednesday. 

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, Brouthers said. 

Deputies were called around 4 a.m. to 340 Archdale Blvd., where they found Smalls inside an apartment, according to the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office. 

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. 

Further information, including whether authorities have identified a suspect, was not available. 

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

