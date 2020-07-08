Dorchester County authorities identify man fatally shot near North Charleston

Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed in an unincorporated pocket of Dorchester County near North Charleston this week.

Melvin Smalls III, 33, of North Charleston, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene of the shooting in the Archdale subdivision, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said Wednesday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, Brouthers said.

Deputies were called around 4 a.m. to 340 Archdale Blvd., where they found Smalls inside an apartment, according to the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Further information, including whether authorities have identified a suspect, was not available.