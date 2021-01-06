Dorchester County animal shelter finishes 2020 with high adoptions and fostering

SUMMERVILLE — In a year where countless organizations have had to drastically restructure or shut down, Dorchester Paws leaders said they finished 2020 strong.

The Summerville shelter ended the year with placing a little more than 1,700 animals in foster homes. Shelter organizers said it was one of their higher animal fostering rates.

Maddie Moore, executive director of the shelter, said those same animals also remained in foster homes longer than usual and were more likely to be fully adopted.

By the end of 2020, the shelter's adoptions were close to what it averages in a non-pandemic year, with more than 2,800 finding a home. This was a big feat for the shelter considering a year that started with a decline in donations and a monthlong pause on spay and neutering in April.

Moore said the pandemic year created a unique situation where more people were at home and more willing to take in a pet.

"It was the perfect time to add to their family," she said.

April Howard, director of shelter operations, said that reflecting on 2020 overall, one of the shelter's biggest accomplishments was clearing out their dog kennels for the first time ever.

In May, Dorchester Paws announced that they didn't have any dogs available following a special adoption event.

"It just kind of happened," Howard said.

The shelter has taken in as many as 30 animals in a single day before. So having the opportunity to clear it out was huge, Moore said.

The biggest contributor was the increased amount of residents reaching out to take in animals during the pandemic. It's something that shelter leaders hope continues into 2021 and beyond.

Dorchester Paws recorded 222 owner surrenders in 2020. In 2019 it was 202. Moore said they could take in more owner surrenders if the adoptions and fostering continued at the same pace.

Since they prioritize stray animals, they would often turn owners away who were looking to surrender pets and direct them to other resources if they didn't have enough room.

With Dorchester Paws also being a no kill shelter, clearing out kennels is a rare occurrence.

“We really can do more when we have space available," Moore said.

One of the most significant challenges for the shelter in 2020 came with getting a new facility. In October, Dorchester Paws learned that the area that was planned to house a new facility had soil issues and was located near wetlands.

This raised the budget for finishing a new shelter from around $2 million to near $4 million.

The shelter's current facility off of U.S. Highway 78 was built in 1972 and is a victim of frequent flooding. When that happens, the entire shelter has to be evacuated due to kennels being flooded with sewage and waste.

They had to evacuate four times in 2020. The goal now is to find new land for another facility that will bring the budget back to the $2 million range.

With the help of nearly $600,000 in donations on Giving Tuesday on Dec. 1, Moore said a new shelter is still possible. Residents are encouraged to donate or learn about volunteering opportunities at dorchesterpaws.org.

The shelter also saw a gradual decline in animal transports to other facilities in 2020. Those involve moving pets from one shelter to another to increase their adoption chances.

Howard and Moore said it's difficult to find facilities willing to partner with them because of their high volume of pets due to their no-kill status.

Both plan to continue to push for additional support from residents in the future for this reason. The ultimate goal is to empty the kennels.

Though 2020 was a unique year, Howard said they were able to learn a lot and expect to take that into the future.

“For me it’s almost been a better year than 2019," she said. “We’ve had a lot of highlights.”