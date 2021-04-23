Dorchester County and District 2 to team up on new multi-million dollar library

NORTH CHARLESTON — Fort Dorchester High School will soon be adding a media center and library to its arsenal thanks to a county and local school district partnership.

Dorchester County and Dorchester District 2 are joining forces to spend an estimated $6.2 million on a joint use media center and North Charleston library. For the county, the project comes as part of a larger voter-approved bond referendum where it's planning to use $30 million to develop brand new libraries across Dorchester.

With DD2, the project is an opportunity to expand media center resources for Fort Dorchester High.

During a recent County Council meeting, officials approved of a memorandum of understanding for the project between the district and county.

“A lot of people worked to get this accomplished," said County Councilman George Bailey.

The North Charleston library will be located on Patriot Boulevard west of the aquatic center in front of Fort Dorchester High School. It will consist of a 5,000-square-foot media center and 10,000-square-foot library.

The two spaces will function separately when required and as a single facility to benefit the community as a whole. The joint-use library will be designed in a way where high school students and the public will have access to the buildings during school hours.

During the County Council meeting, Chairman Bill Hearn said it's all part of a growing trend of collaboration. The county is also connecting with DD2 and the town of Summerville around the Oakbrook Tax Increment Financial District. That plan is a reinvestment strategy in the Oakbrook area in the hopes of sparking redevelopment.

With the North Charleston library, officials said they're excited to see it come together.

"This forward-thinking project is a great example of what is possible when multiple governing bodies collaborate to accomplish a single vision," Councilman Todd Friddle said.

District 2 Superintendent Joe Pye was unavailable for a comment but the district's spokeswoman, Pat Raynor, did reiterate DD2's excitement for the Fort Dorchester project. Some of the initial ideas for the media center include hosting classes for Fort Dorchester students.

While the Dorchester County Library Board isn't overseeing the creation of the library at Fort Dorchester, the group is managing the building of new libraries in the Oakbrook area, downtown Summerville and Ridgeville. The Ridgeville library is being planned near the intersection of U.S. Highway 78 and S.C. Highway 27.

The next steps for the North Charleston library is to design the buildings.

Two representatives from the library, two from DD2, and two from the county will select a design team and the project should be completed 18 months after construction starts, said county spokeswoman Tiffany Norton.