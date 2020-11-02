Dorchester coroner IDs 17-year-old killed in shooting; suspect still at large

A 17-year-old shot dead at his Dorchester County home on Friday morning was identified publicly Monday morning.

The coroner pronounced Ahmad Stevens dead at the scene at 5 p.m. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

Stevens lived on Mansfield Boulevard in the Archdale subdivision near North Charleston, according to the coroner. First responders were called there for a domestic incident about 11 a.m.

Sheriff's Lt. Rick Carson said deputies suspect a 19-year-old in connection with the shooting but hadn't made any arrests as of Monday afternoon. They were still investigating over the weekend along with the State Law Enforcement Division.

Another person also was injured, Carson said, but was expected to recover.