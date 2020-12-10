Dorchester 2 Superintendent Joe Pye attends meeting virtually after contracting COVID-19

Longtime Dorchester District 2 Superintendent Joe Pye has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pye, 72, announced his diagnosis with the respiratory illness during a livestreamed school board workshop Thursday night aimed at providing trustees with updated information on the spread of the virus within Dorchester County and the state.

"The reason I’m not there is because I have tested positive for the virus and I am quarantined," Pye said. "I have no problem sharing that because it makes what we’re discussing more real than ever. This is a deadly virus, it’s not to be taken lightly."

While the superintendent did not attend the meeting in person, he did tune in virtually. He has been working from home this week, said DD2 spokeswoman Pat Raynor.

"I’m having every symptom known to man, but they’re mild and they’re not staying consistent," Pye said. "I’m hopeful that within a few days, they’ll all disappear and I’ll be back where I need to be with everybody else."

Tuesday night marked the first time Pye has not attended a school board workshop in person during his 22-year tenure at the district.

Dorchester 2 officials announced in late November that students would continue with its hybrid learning model through winter break. Under the existing hybrid schedule, students spend half of the week learning in-person and the other half receiving online instruction.

The district has not yet decided whether students will return to the hybrid model after Christmas break. That decision is expected to come during the board meeting scheduled for Monday night.

To date, 150 DD2 students and 108 employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, there were 37 active staff cases and 54 active student cases, according to the district's COVID-19 dashboard.