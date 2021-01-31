Doorway to unity: Hanahan downtown revitalization project brings community together

HANAHAN — It started out as a plan to help revitalize a lifeless section of town, but then turned into a message of unity.

A simple art project that involved a Crayola box of paint colors and 50 discarded doors has gone far beyond just bringing a little beauty to downtown Hanahan.

“The doors turned out to be so much more than we’d hoped,” Mayor Christie Rainwater said. “It was a moment when people in the community came together saw what was possible.”

Since taking office in 2018, Rainwater had been trying to come up with a new strategy to rejuvenate the city’s small downtown section along Yeamans Hall Road. What she quickly discovered was that many of the most successful downtown restoration projects across the country had some type of public art theme built into them.

“Art just seemed to always come up with other mayors when they spoke about redeveloping their downtown areas,” Rainwater said. “We wanted to bring our downtown area back to life, and we realized pretty quickly that the one missing piece from our strategy was art. We had no art, zero, zilch.”

Enter Lydia Cotton, chairwoman of the Art Pot, a nonprofit multicultural group that provides art education and community service.

Art Pot had been awarded a two-year grant by the S.C. Arts Commission, and Cotton wanted to keep the funds within the Hanahan community where the group had found a permanent home in 2017.

“The city had done so much for us, we wanted to give something back,” Cotton said.

A late June date was set to begin the project.

But the event, with an original concept based primarily on the idea of bringing a little beauty to the downtown area, changed in late May when a few days before the start of the Memorial Day holiday weekend, George Floyd, a Black man, died at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis.

Floyd’s death set off nationwide protests.

In Charleston, a peaceful protest devolved into violence and chaos on the night of May 30. Protesters stalked the streets of South Carolina’s oldest city, breaking into businesses and pummeling bystanders and police officers in their path.

The destruction that followed marked the worst rioting Charleston had seen in over a century, damaging more than 150 downtown businesses and giving the tourist-friendly city’s reputation a gut punch.

Seeing the destruction in the wake of the protests, Rainwater and the City Council pivoted, deciding that installing and painting the doors might be a way to bring the community together.

“With all the problems that were going on at that time, we wanted to show that we could work together on our problems,” Rainwater said. “We wanted everyone to come out, it didn’t matter your culture, your color or background. We needed to come together.”

When June 20 arrived, almost a hundred people of all ethnic backgrounds — Whites, African Americans, Latinos — showed up to lend a hand.

“It was a moment of unity and a day of healing for everyone,” Cotton said. “It was incredible to see people of all backgrounds in the community come together for a common cause.”

Construction workers, volunteers and local artists helped install and paint the doors. They were lined up side by side and served as a fence between the Yeamans Hall Canteen and an empty lot next door.

Some of the doors were painted solid colors while other artists decided on inspirational messages. Others featured landscapes or captured scenes from around the Lowcountry.

For local African American artists Stephanie Pittman and LaShandra Morgan, the daylong event symbolized what the community was capable of in the shadow of racial unrest.

“It’s not that often that we see the community come together,” Pittman said. “There were no conversations that were not welcome. I feel like if we could do more stuff like this, the community would create new friends, new connections and understand that art is a medium that can not only heal but bring people together.”

Morgan agreed.

“There are a lot of negative things happening in the world and this was my way of unifying with the community,” she said.

In all, about 50 doors have been painted over the past seven months.

The doors are part of a larger plan to help attract new retail businesses — especially restaurants — and people to the downtown area. The city has also extended and repaired sidewalks, added landscaping, installed energy-efficient street lights and started a food truck park near town hall in hopes of luring people and businesses back to downtown.

What began as a way to revitalize downtown Hanahan turned into a day of unity and healing.