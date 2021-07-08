Donations needed to help residents of Charleston's Joseph Floyd Manor, nonprofit says

For the past year, community volunteers have provided seniors and other vulnerable residents of Charleston's Joseph Floyd Manor with food, clothing and a sense of community.

But in order to continue expanding that mission, the group, Friends of Joseph Floyd Manor, needs a steady stream of donations, especially money and healthy food.

"A cash influx would allow us to use the money extremely wisely," said Charlotte Pilato, a member of the group. "We get resident-specific requests: a chair, diabetic shoes, insulin testing strips. Once we amass a little more in the bank account, we'll be able to help with those specific items."

In May 2020, The Post and Courier first reported about infestations of bedbugs and other vermin, as well as long-term neglect at the high-rise on Mount Pleasant Street.

Following several articles noting problems at the 70-year-old building, the Charleston County Housing and Redevelopment Authority’s CEO was fired, and county officials later voted to remove the housing board’s chairman.

Although the building is located within Charleston city limits, it is owned and operated by the county housing authority.

Officials awaited the results of an emergency inspection by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Originally slated to take place in July, it was pushed back to late October because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. By late November, results of the probe were in: The building earned a 19 rating out of a possible 100 points.

More than six months into 2021, long-term solutions are still being worked on.

In the meantime, Pilato and other members of Friends of Joseph Floyd Manor say they're stepping in to help residents however they can.

Volunteers have shown up from 10:30 a.m. to noon every Thursday to distribute supplies and help some of the Holy City's poorest and most at-risk residents navigate the uncertain times of the coronavirus pandemic.

Friends of Joseph Floyd Manor has applied for incorporation as an official nonprofit and is awaiting confirmation from state officials, Pilato said. Once they receive that status, they hope to get businesses and larger organizations around the Charleston area involved.

Until then, however, they have to count on donations from individuals around the community, she said.

"We are very direct," Pilato said. "What is given to us goes directly into a residents hands within seven days. We'd love to have people committed to groceries."

While clothes and other supplies are always welcome, residents are most in need of fresh, healthy food, especially items people with dentures or damaged teeth can easily eat, she said. Many of the residents are sick or disabled, and lack transportation.

Although there is a grocery store about a mile away on King Street, many residents lack reliable means to go shopping and depend on the group's volunteers for their weekly food allotment, Pilato said.

"Ninety-percent of people there do not have support in their lives," she said. "I know what we provide on a Thursday is often what holds them over until the next week. Our long-term goal is to try and get a social services intern or someone from the (University of South Carolina) masters program in there. They need someone to help them navigate (the system). There's a lot of veterans who need help, people who don't own computers."

Nina Magnesson, another member of the group, said the Friends' ultimate goal is to provide whatever help they can on a weekly basis to Joseph Floyd Manor residents.

"We'll make sure those residents don't feel forgotten," Magnesson said. "It's not a big lift if everyone gets involved."

In addition to handing out food and supplies, the group has been able to coordinate critical services like providing dentures for residents who need them, a barber comes to each Giving Thursday event and distributing bicycles from the North Charleston nonprofit Second Chance Bikes, she said.

As residents wait for a permanent solution to improving conditions in Joseph Floyd Manor, volunteers say the connections they build weekly have been making a difference.

On July Fourth, residents joined with the group's volunteers and members of the housing authority board for a cookout.

They sat in a courtyard behind the aging high-rise under a big oak tree, Magnussen said, getting to know one another — slowly building toward a better future.

To find out more about Friends of Joseph Floyd Manor, and to donate, visit friendsofjosephfloydmanor.com.