Donald Trump rally in North Charleston: it's like a 'Republican Woodstock'

No one was going to stop Richard Snowden from seeing President Donald Trump.

The St. Augustine, Fla., resident was the first in line for Friday’s rally. He got to North Charleston around noon Tuesday. He’s developed a system. He befriends the other early arrivals in line so that he can go steal a bite to eat, use the restroom and run errands.

Friday was Snowden’s 66th Trump rally.

“We just love to see our president fire people up,” said Snowden, who plans to pull a “two-for” — as in two rallies during one trip.

He vowed to head to a subsequent rally in Charlotte when Trump finished here.

A sea of red MAGA hats and chants of “four more years” filled the parking lot of the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, a day before South Carolina’s highly anticipated Democratic primary.

“This is like Republican Woodstock,” said S.C. GOP Chairman Drew McKissick.

The description is accurate.

Massive speakers blared rock hits like “Carry on Wayward Son” by the band Kansas, also a state he won in the 2016 election, as well as “All Summer Long” by Kid Rock, one of the president’s more vocal celebrity supporters.

Trump has made his frequent rallies a mainstay of his time in office. They have become, quite literally, a political party in a parking lot.

Trump announced the last-minute rally here last week to be held on the eve of the Democrats' crucial primary vote that could determine which candidate he’ll face off against in 2020. The news of the rally brought thousands of unapologetic and passionate Trump supporters from across the nation for one grand ole party.

Supporters here Friday seem to be just as, if not more, passionate about his prospects of winning reelection after he secured South Carolina with nearly 55 percent of the vote in 2016.

Thomas Concannon, a Charleston resident, was at the rally wearing a “Make America Swole Again” shirt that pictured a svelte commander in chief. Concannon had also attended a rally for Bernie Sanders, the independent Vermont senator-turned-Democratic presidential candidate, earlier in the week. He said the energy didn’t compare to Friday’s event.

“The Democratic Party is completely deflated,” Concannon said. “They’ve got no energy.”

As a reminder of Trump’s 2016 victory and his policy plans, supporters wore a variety of merchandise. Most of it for sale just feet away from dozens of pop-up shops and RVs.

Jay Corrion, from Ridgeville, set up a stand to sell swag at the front of the coliseum driveway. In less than an hour, he sold “at least a dozen” hats, and business was increasing.

Other merchandise on sale included pins that read “All Rifles Matter” to show Trump’s stance on the 2nd Amendment.

There was a T-shirt that read “Border Wall Construction Co.” emblematic of the president’s immigration policy.

A group of middle school students whose parents let them skip class carried a flag that billowed with the text: “Trump 2020 No More (expletive),” to showcase the president’s views on political correctness.

There was lots of food, too. Food trucks whipping up pulled pork sandwiches and stands for boiled peanuts were not enough to keep the crowd fed, though. Many brought food; one group even had a pizza delivered as they stood behind metal barriers and serpentine-weaving lines to get into the arena.

To stay quenched, many brought water which they had to throw out before approaching the first checkpoint.

A few drank Miller Lite, Yuengling and Coors Lite in line with police standing nearby.

Ryan Tankersley, a Charleston resident, who carried a case of beer in one hand, said Trump’s rally before the primary steals the momentum from the Democrats.

“He’s absolutely going to win again,” he said. “It’s certainly not going to be Tom Steyer” in reference to the billionaire Democratic candidate who has pumped a sizable amount of his time and his money into appearances, mailers and advertisements.

Trish Asselta, Snowden's partner who traveled with him, said the time spent at the rally was less about what the president said and more about how they made him feel.

"His motto 'The best is yet to come,' I just love that. It's true," she said.