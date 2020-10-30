Dominion Energy to install new LED street lights in Summerville's Brownsville community

SUMMERVILLE — By the end of November, the Brownsville community will welcome new street lights amid conversations on reinvesting in the area.

Dominion Energy is partnering with the town to install 140 LED street lights in the historically Black neighborhood on the north end of town.

The new project also comes off of Dominion setting up 250 of those lights in the Dorchester-Waylyn community.

“We want to increase awareness about these lighting programs for all our communities," said Paul Fischer, a Dominion Energy spokesman.

Town officials are looking at the Brownville lights as a pilot program. If the new lights are successful, more will be placed in other areas of the town.

Russ Cornette, the town's director of public works, said Summerville has worked out a five-year contract with the lights. Since the lights burn less energy, the town is expecting to at least see a 5 percent to 6 percent decrease in its monthly fee, he said.

With the cost of LED bulbs decreasing, Cornette said the town is expecting them to be cheaper than the traditional bulbs by the end of their contract with Dominion.

Cornette said Councilman Aaron Brown, who represents Brownsville, has also been consistently pushing for initiatives to enhance the community.

"This is in harmony with my commitment to add to the livability of Brownsville," Brown said.

The neighborhood was highlighted in the town's comprehensive plan for the next 15 to 20 years as an area of reinvestment. The plan involves road repairs, and offering incentives to businesses to build in the area and bring in jobs.

The U.S. Economic Development Administration labeled the community a federal opportunity zone. Income data from the census showed the community was potentially economically distressed. The opportunity zone status will allow businesses to receive a special tax credit for investing in the area.

"The primary challenge is to ensure that improvements are planned carefully to avoid displacement through gentrification," said Rebecca Vance, the town's administrator.

The LED light initiative is a part of Dominion's goal of reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Fischer said the LED lights will provide the area with a sharper light output while also burning half the energy.

In the past 15 years, the company has reduced its carbon emissions by more than 50 percent and methane emissions by 25 percent.

“It helps us conserve energy, and move the needle toward those goals,” Fischer said.

Residents in the Brownsville community have consistently submitted requests about street lights, Cornette said. One of the differences with the new LED lights is how they are repaired. With the current lights, the town would only know if a street light went out if a resident reported.

So areas like Brownsville would go weeks without a working street light. With the new system from Dominion, the company gets notified automatically when a light stops working.

“We look at this as an investment in the community," Fischer said.

The new lights will be placed specifically in the area from North Cedar Street to North Maple Street and West Richardson Avenue to U.S. Highway 78.

Officials expect the project to add to the overall quality of life and potentially help with crime.

In a 2019 study by the University of Chicago, researchers recorded that an increase in street lighting levels led to a 36 percent reduction in crimes such as robbery, aggravated assault and murder.

Work on the lights is expected to start on Nov. 9. Dominion expects the conversion to the new lights to take five to seven days.

Cornette said the town hasn't decided what areas will be targeted next if the conversion is successful.

“I would think we would continue in the downtown area of Summerville and expand out from there," he said.