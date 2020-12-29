Domestic violence call leaves suspect dead, Charleston officer with minor injuries

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, five Charleston officers responded to a domestic violence call at an apartment complex with a history of violent crime. It quickly turned into a shootout, leaving the suspect dead and one officer injured.

With that incident, South Carolina has tied its record for officer-involved shootings — 49, a record first set in 2017.

According to police, a woman living at Bridgeview Village called 911 around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday with a domestic violence complaint involving a weapon. Children were present, authorities said.

When officers arrived, they allegedly found 28-year-old Jason Cooper, of North Charleston, with a gun. He initiated the shootout, Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said. In the ensuing gunfire, Cooper was fatally wounded.

He died at 3:24 a.m. at the North Romney Street apartment complex, the Charleston County Coroner's Office said.

One officer was shot in the chest. He's since been released from the hospital, Reynolds said. He was protected by a ballistic vest. No one else was injured.

All five officers will be on administrative leave while authorities investigate the incident.

An autopsy of Cooper's body will be held on Wednesday.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting. SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby said Cooper had multiple weapons, including a rifle.

Reynolds, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and several community leaders gathered Tuesday afternoon for a press conference on the shooting.

"Any loss of life in our city is tragic, no matter what the circumstances," Tecklenburg said.

He and Reynolds emphasized that the community must work together against domestic violence and violent crime.

Charleston police officials met with community members after Tuesday's shooting, discussing how Charleston can move forward, Reynolds said.

"We're going to be very transparent," city of Charleston council member Robert Mitchell, who represents the area including Bridgeview Village, said at the press conference. "Be a little patient with us. We're going to make sure the truth comes out."

It was the 49th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina this year and the second involving Charleston police, he said. In 2019, there were 45 such shootings, none involving Charleston officers.

Domestic violence calls are high risk situations for all involved, including responding law enforcement officers.

According to FBI statistics, 12 officers were killed responding to such calls across the nation from 2015 to 2019. Data for 2020 was not available. FBI records show an additional 13 officers were killed nationwide during the same period while responding to domestic disturbance calls.

Bureau data for assaults against officers over the same period shows 10 officers were assaulted with and injured by a firearm, knife or other cutting implement while responding to domestic violence calls. Five officers were injured while responding to domestic disturbances.

Although few details about Tuesday's shooting were available, the investigation will be conducted under rules developed by 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson and unveiled in 2019.

Under the directive, independent investigators have a 60-day deadline to wrap up cases. There are standards for public disclosure of information and a mechanism in place for prosecutors in Wilson's office to get involved and have input in the process prior to being asked to rule on whether the officer's use of force was justified.

Though not required by law, Charleston police and SLED have agreed to follow the rules, Wilson said, in a statement late Tuesday morning.

Bridgeview Village was built in 1971 as Bayside Manor.

In 2010 and 2012, following homicides in the complex, city police barricaded the entrances to Bridgeview and created checkpoints there.

The 300-unit complex sits on the edge of the Charleston Neck Area. Its history of criminal violence dates back to the early 2000s.

Homicides were reported in 2012 and 2010, prompting the closures; a man was shot dead there in 2009; in 2008, a group of men wearing ski masks sprayed an apartment with gunfire, wounding a 3-year-old girl and several young men.

In 2006, a woman attacked a Bridgeview resident and her three toddler-age children with a bucket of a corrosive lye mixture, causing chemical burns on a 4-year-old girl’s face. The woman was sentenced in 2009.

A 26-year-old man was robbed and shot four times at the complex in 2018. The man survived.

In March this year, police charged a man with murder and firearm possession after authorities said he shot a woman and set fire to her apartment at Bridgeview.