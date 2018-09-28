The Isle of Palms will continue to welcome dogs without requiring them to register, at least for now.
City Council on Tuesday considered a proposal that would require all dogs — residents and visitors — to have a permit tag as proof of current rabies inoculation. The proposed fee is $5 for residents and $10 for nonresidents.
But the proposal was sent back to committee for tweaking after Councilwoman Susan Hill Smith, chair of the city’s Public Safety Committee, raised some concerns.
"I believe an ordinance requiring every dog that comes on the island to be registered is an over-reach,” Smith said.
Instead, she suggested that council consider changes that include:
- Registering only dogs that are going to be off leash at the beach or the city’s Bark Park.
- Issuing registered dogs a special collar, which would be more visible than a metal tag, making the law more easily enforced.
- Making registration voluntary for dogs that will not be off leash.
The current ordinance “seems punitive to residents in that residents are required to pay and nonresidents are not,” said Councilman John Moye. “We want equity for dog owners across the board.”
The changes that will now be considered would make it easier for people just visiting for a day or short-term renters, Smith said.
"I would really like the message to be that this is not about stopping people from bringing dogs to the beach,” Smith said. "This is just about an extra layer of accountability."
The Public Safety committee will take up the issue at its Monday meeting.
"It seems like there’s support on council for scaling back the ordinance," Smith said.
The council has not addressed fines for noncompliant dog owners, she said. If an ordinance is passed, it likely will not go into effect until January.
“It’s not something that (animal control) would write a lot of tickets for,” she said. “The intent wouldn’t be to aggressively enforce it, but the collar itself should compel people to register.”
Isle of Palms isn’t the only Charleston-area beach community that requires dog permits. Sullivan’s Island residents and visitors must pay $35 for a dog permit. On Folly Beach, only residents have to license their dogs, which costs $3.
All three municipalities require owners to pick up after their pets, and they all have rules about when a dog can be off its leash. All three also require proof of a rabies shot when applying for a dog permit.
State law says anyone who has not vaccinated their dogs against rabies faces the maximum penalty available in magistrate court, which is more than $1,000.