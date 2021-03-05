Dog, puppies stolen from Johns Island home by people posing as animal control

Charleston County sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a man and woman suspected of impersonating animal control officers and stealing a mother dog and her puppies from a Johns Island home last month.
The dog — a black and white female pit bull terrier mix — and her four puppies were taken on Feb. 17 from a home on Whipperwill Lane, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.
"The subjects impersonated armed law enforcement animal control officers and took possession of the dogs," deputies said. "They displayed what appeared to be credentials ... while at least one subject possessed what appeared to be a holstered handgun."
One of the subjects is described as a White woman, 28 to 35 years old, slender with sandy, blonde hair, deputies said. The other is a White man of unknown age, heavyset, about 5 feet, 6 inches to 6 feet tall with light brown or gray hair.
The subjects drove a sage green, small, four-door SUV, deputies said.
Anyone with information on the subjects' identities or on the whereabouts of the dogs is asked to contact Deputy Steven Jarvis at 843-743-7200.