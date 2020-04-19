Documents show Richland County special tax spending included employee clothing, travel

COLUMBIA — Richland County’s billion-dollar special sales tax has drawn the ire of politicians and auditors who contend that outside firms administering the program have misspent millions of dollars in public money.

But records obtained by The Post and Courier detail questionable expenses charged out of the transportation sales tax program by another group: the county’s own employees.

Those thousands of dollars in charges — largely racked up by transportation department supervisors — include embroidered shirts for the department director, Apple and Microsoft tablets, a $75 cell phone case, leather chairs, mahogany desks and three Ford SUVs.

They also include employee travel for conference trips to Nashville, New Orleans and California.

A county spokeswoman described the purchases as routine spending to cover office furniture, equipment and training for employees.

State auditors see it another way.

The Department of Revenue has stressed that money collected from the extra penny tacked onto Richland County's sales tax in 2013 must be spent in order to directly benefit a transportation project — the stated purpose of the special tax that was passed in a voter referendum.

Rob Perry and Chris Gossett, two former supervisors in the transportation department, charged more than $3,000 for a conference in Nashville hosted by the Southern Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials. Their hotel was just down the street from the Country Music Hall of Fame.

John Mark Thompson, another former transportation director, charged for a trip to San Francisco. His hotel was hosting a conference put on by a society on aging, but the county didn't respond to questions about why Thompson went.

Thompson also bought himself a dozen shirts from Columbia sportswear and a Columbia uniform shop. Those cost $530. Some were embroidered with his name.

Those purchases account for just a fraction of the millions the tax has netted for the county over the years. But they raise additional questions about an already embattled program, said Richland County Councilman Joe Walker.

“It’s this type of practice that causes concern that it’s endemic to the entire program,” Walker said. "Whether it's a pebble or a boulder, it's just as inappropriate."

Paul Livingston, the Richland County Council chairman, defended the spending. He insisted county officials have done nothing improper. And he stressed the expenses were a necessary part of administering a billion-dollar program.

“You can’t do a penny program without staff and resources,” he said.

Ongoing dispute

Whether Richland County misallocated money from its special tax program is the subject of an ongoing dispute with the Department of Revenue, one that could have serious consequences for county taxpayers.

State auditors say the money the county misspent must be paid back into the tax program. The auditors contend the total adds up to as much as $40 million.

The county has already begun paying some of that money back out of its general fund, though settlement talks with the state have stalled in recent weeks because of the coronavirus.

Either way, “There’s been no scenario presented to me in which Richland County does not pay back money,” Walker said.

The county’s special tax, passed by voters in 2012, was projected to net more than $1 billion to improve the county’s roads and other infrastructure.

Roughly $375 million has been collected. Notable projects include widening of several major thoroughfares, paving dirt roads and a nearly completed greenway along Columbia’s downtown riverfront.

But to administer the program, the county retained a group of outside firms. That led to millions in expenses for those employee salaries and other start-up costs, which state auditors said was not a proper use of the tax.

The audit also flagged more than $200,000 in tax money put toward the county’s own operating expenses. A single-line description mentioned computers, employee travel, office supplies and county vehicles.

But because that audit was not itemized, it was impossible to know exactly which expenses auditors marked as inappropriate. A spokeswoman for the Department of Revenue said the agency only released its preliminary findings and could not discuss an audit that was still pending.

County employee charges

More than 800 pages of bank statements, receipts and invoices reviewed by The Post and Courier show a steady drip of expenses charged by county officials since 2013.

There are charges for Apple and Microsoft tablets, a dozen Dell computers, the $75 “defender” phone case made by Otterbox, more than $14,000 in mahogany and cherry furniture.

Beverly Harris, a spokeswoman for Richland County, said such expenses are standard and were necessary to support the special tax program.

Perry and Thompson also dipped into the millions in tax money to cover their travel, county records indicate.

Thompson's trip to California in 2018 included a $58 limo ride from the Los Angeles airport and a stay in the downtown Hilton in San Francisco, with views of the surrounding bay.

That March, the hotel hosted a four-day conference from the American Society of Aging. Thompson used his county credit card to cover a $775 conference fee, bank statements show.

Harris disputed that Thompson used penny tax funds to cover the trip.

The county had provided his bank statements in response to a request from The Post and Courier under the S.C. Freedom of Information Act for records documenting expenses out of the special tax fund.

Harris said his travel was covered separately out of the county's general fund.

Either way, the county's own penny tax spending ledger shows no less than $1,700 charged by Thompson in 2018 for meals and lodging in California, including his $1,200 hotel bill.

Thompson's predecessor as transportation director, Perry, booked an earlier trip to New Orleans in 2014. That included $380 in flights for what an assistant wrote was a conference hosted by the Southern Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.

Perry also charged $1,200 for what records indicate are conference fees for him and Chris Gossett, then deputy transportation director.

The following year, the pair went to Nashville for another conference hosted by the same organization.

Perry booked rooms for two nights — a Friday and Saturday — at the Hampton Inn, receipts show. One room was for two guests, with a receipt addressed to Marcy Gossett. Social media accounts indicate she is a family member.

Perry and Chris Gossett then stayed Sunday through Tuesday at the downtown Omni. The trip totaled roughly $3,700, including $2,800 for lodging.

Chris Gossett, who left the county in 2016 and now works for an engineering consulting firm, declined to discuss his travel. “You’ll have to get all of that information from Richland County,” he said. “I don’t work there anymore.”

There's no indication he reimbursed the county for any of the Nashville expenses.

Perry, now with the state Department of Transportation, didn’t return messages left on his work voicemail.

Richland County’s accounts show a credit of $330 from two of Perry’s charges at the Nashville hotel. That would have reduced the trip's cost to a little less than $3,400, though no one is saying why some of the money was refunded.

Harris said employees regularly attend conferences as part of their training. It’s not unusual for them to bring guests, as long as the county does not cover those expenses, Harris said.