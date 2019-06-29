A dock at a popular Mount Pleasant restaurant gave way on Saturday, sending patrons into the water, authorities have said.
The incident happened at The Wreck of the Richard & Charlene on Shem Creek, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department. About 20 people ended up in the water.
"It is believed that everyone is out of the water but a diver is checking the area," police said Saturday night.
Three people were transported to a hospital suffering minor injuries.
Further information was not immediately available.
The restaurant's owners could not immediately be reached for comment.
