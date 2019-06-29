Dock collapse at The Wreck of the Richard & Charlene

A dock collapsed at the popular Shem Creek restaurant The Wreck of the Richard & Charlene on Saturday, June 29, 2019, sending about 20 people into the water. Mount Pleasant Police Department/Provided

A dock at a popular Mount Pleasant restaurant gave way on Saturday, sending patrons into the water, authorities have said. 

The incident happened at The Wreck of the Richard & Charlene on Shem Creek, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department. About 20 people ended up in the water.

"It is believed that everyone is out of the water but a diver is checking the area," police said Saturday night.

Three people were transported to a hospital suffering minor injuries.

Further information was not immediately available. 

The restaurant's owners could not immediately be reached for comment. 

