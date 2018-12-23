MONCKS CORNER – Ever since Volvo Cars said in 2015 it would locate a plant in western Berkeley County, officials have braced for the onslaught of thousands of new residents who will call the area home.
The county is one of the fastest growing in the nation but much of its development has sprung up in Goose Creek, Summerville, Daniel Island and Hanahan — not here.
Now, though, the building boom is reaching the formerly bucolic county seat.
As Moncks Corner's town limits extend down U.S. Highway 52, Goose Creek's city limits are rising up to meet them, bringing the two closer together.
In 2008, Moncks stretched about 8 miles down Highway 52 to annex about 1,000 acres of Foxbank Plantation. The community is contiguous by a 10-foot strip of land in places, and at the time, City Planner Glenn Batten called it a "spine" that the town planned to fill in with "muscle and tissue."
The time has come.
"We’re looking to try to fill in the donut holes," said Mayor Mike Lockliear. "We don’t want to grow too fast, but we are moving kind of rapidly."
The town’s population has climbed to 10,315 — an increase of about 34 percent since 2010, according to the Census Bureau.
Some residents aren't happy with the growth.
“Moncks Corner prides itself on being the ‘Lowcountry’s Hometown’ due to its sense of community and its cultural history, but when those two very things are at stake, then the town undoubtedly runs the risk of losing what makes it so special,” said Kristin Martin, owner of the Gippy Plantation house off Old Highway 52 between Lewisfield Plantation and Fairlawn Barony.
In November, at the town’s request, developers DR Horton and Hoyer Investment Co. met with town residents to discuss plans to annex an 800-acre tract of Gippy Plantation near Martin’s home, which is not included in the plan.
About half the tract could be developed and town zoning could allow as many as 1,200 homes. Current county zoning would require larger tracts and fewer houses, officials said.
Surrounding residents are skeptical of plans and afraid of what would be lost if the historic plantation is turned into a subdivision.
Gippy Plantation, named for a nearby swamp, once covered about 1,850 acres of primarily rice, cotton and pine in the 1800s.
By 1928, Gippy became the center of a 1,000-acre working dairy farm that continued into the late 1980s.
“One of the many reasons we fell in love with Gippy is because of the natural beauty of the surrounding land that deserves to be protected,” said Martin, whose 1852 house, the only existing Greek Revival dwelling in the region, sits on a 5-acre tract on Avenue of Oaks. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2016.
“This development would not only destroy the historic landscape that many people have a connection to but annexing the land into town could lead to smaller lot sizes due to different zoning laws, which, in turn, would ultimately result in even more congestion and drainage issues,” she said.
Town officials “never say no” to annexation proposals, Lockliear said, but it's too early to worry.
“They really haven’t committed any plans to us to show us what they want to do, so as far as annexing, we’re not even close to getting to that point,” he said.
Residents at the November meeting were disappointed that the companies did not offer more specific plans.
Lockliear agreed that residents' concerns were legitimate, and he canceled a planned meeting this month with developers.
“We told the developer that we’re not going to be part of a meeting until they submit us a solidified plan of what they’re trying to do in there," he said, "and so far they haven’t.”
Representatives of the developers did not return phone calls seeking comment Thursday.
In the meantime, area residents have galvanized to fight the potential growth.
“The community of Moncks Corner has come together to voice its view toward the proposed development and its consequential negative impact," Martin said, "and we hope our elected officials develop a plan that is reflective of our concerns.”
If it joins the town, Gippy would be the second large annexation in about six months.
In July, the town annexed 455 acres near Highway 52 and Cypress Gardens Road, including a 342-acre lot on the corner that will be developed by Lennar Carolinas and could include 800 single-family homes and 50 townhouses.
“I’m just not happy about all this growth,” said Doug Smith, who has lived in the town for more than 20 years. “It used to be a small town where everyone knew everyone, but not anymore. It seems like there are houses going up everywhere you look.”
Some residents said they fear unchecked growth could lead to traffic, crime and overcrowding found in neighboring communities.
“We don’t want to become another Summerville,” said Mary Foster, another longtime resident of the town. “Don’t get me wrong. I like some of the development, like the restaurants and the stores that have come in, but we don’t need more people and we don't need more cars.”
Lockliear says the growth is inevitable for the town, but that doesn't mean Moncks Corner will lose its charm.
“We are growing,” he said. “That’s a sign of the times. I don’t think we are losing the small-town feel because we are focused on Main Street and the downtown area, and I think as long as we keep downtown vibrant and thriving the way it’s going right now, and still try to revitalize it, I think we’ll still keep our small-town feel."
The town’s Main Street is undergoing a renewal buoyed by a 52-acre municipal recreation complex that attracts youth travel leagues, as well as local teams for tournaments. New restaurants and businesses have opened nearby.
To make the area attractive, the town has added new touches on the main thoroughfare that include flowers, banners and murals declaring the town “The Lowcountry’s Hometown.”
"Moncks Corner is set up to be a small town," Lockliear said. "We are blessed to have a Main Street. That's not going to change.”