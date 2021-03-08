DNR warns residents of invasive mussel found in moss plants sold at SC pet stores

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is warning residents of moss ball products sold in pet stores that could be harmful if introduced into waterways.

The agency confirmed that invasive zebra mussels have been found in containers of Betta Buddy Marimo Ball products used in home aquariums. The product has been sold in at least two chains of pet supply stores in South Carolina, including Petco and PetSmart.

A DNR news release said there is a nationwide effort to stop the sale of the products and remove them from stores nationwide. As of March 8, the product was no longer available on the Petco or PetSmart websites.

There is a concern that live mussels released into a storm drain or flushed could be introduced into a waterway.

Zebra mussels are one of the most destructive invasive species in North America, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Once it is established in a waterbody, the species can take over and disrupt the food chain, change the chemistry of the water and clog water intake and delivery systems.

David Lucas, a spokesman for DNR, said zebra mussels have caused huge problems in Midwestern states and can overtake native mussel species and kill them. They can be harmful for other native fish habitats, too, plus power generating or water-supply infrastructure, the DNR said.

South Carolina hasn’t yet experienced a zebra mussel outbreak, but the species has invaded waterways in nearby states.

“We just absolutely want to keep that from happening because it can be real aggravating and an expensive problem in the places where that’s happened,” Lucas said.

People who have purchased the moss balls are asked to get rid of them, but they shouldn't be disposed down sink drains, flushed in toilets, or dumped in a river or stream. This also goes for the water from the aquarium tanks the moss ball have been in, said Ross Self, chief of freshwater fisheries for the DNR.

The product should be decontaminated by freezing it in a sealable plastic bag for 48 hours, boiling it in water for at least one full minute or submerging it in chlorine bleach or vinegar for 20 minutes.

Once it is decontaminated, the moss ball should be put in a sealed plastic bag and disposed of in the garbage.

If the moss ball was already placed in an aquarium, the tank should be sterilized with bleach and water, the DNR said.

More instructions can be found at fws.gov.