DNR shorthanded. More SC boaters means more strandings, trouble in tricky tidal waters.

The noise didn't startle Gresh Meggett when the sports boat shot past his quiet James Island backwater dock, the wake rocking his moored boat into the piling. He's used to it.

Then the boat full of partiers sped up.

"Straight up onto the oyster beds," he said. Meggett watched for 15 minutes in January as the group tried to figure out how to get back afloat. Then he launched to help yet another boater who was in way over his head.

Government Cut is such a sneaky, shifting, tidal maze through the shoals of Clark Sound off James Island that even the people who have boated it all their lives can't point for sure exactly where it is on a map.

For years, the word was if you don't know where to zig and zag, stay out. And most casual boaters avoided the dangerous backwater flats between James Island and Folly Beach.

Now, longtime residents along the cut find themselves pulling more and more boaters off the oyster shoals. People slip up in johnboats to pick the shoals clean and campers set fire to uninhabited hammock islands.

Government Cut isn't an outlier. What once was the open coast is now traveled by more boats than ever. Remote creeks that used to be the haunts of locals are getting chewed up.

Meanwhile, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources has not rebounded — much less kept up with swarm of new boaters — from budget cuts a decade ago that reduced its law enforcement officers by a third.

The congestion is causing more problems, said agency Lt. Angus McBride.

"There are more boats out there. They're not concerned about depth or tide. They're looking to join other boaters or go someplace where there's no one else around. And those place are getting harder and harder to find," he said.

Boat numbers ballooning

More than 400,000 recreational motorboats and personal watercraft are registered to ply the rivers, lakes and coast of the state's 46 counties, more than half of them registered in the eight coastal counties alone.

That's up nearly 5,000 boats from as recently as 2014.

As a gauge on just how dramatic the surge has been in the good economic boat-buying climate of the last six years, from 2008 to 2013 the number of boats increased only by about 600.

There's now a motorboat for about one in every 10 people who live in the state, not counting kayaks, canoes and other paddlecraft.

Charleston County, alone, has more than 36,000 registered boats.

It wasn't entirely a joke when someone recently posted a sign along Government Cut that points north and reads "Mt.P/Ohio. Don't come back."

DNR scrambles officers where they are needed most. But the department manages more than a million acres in the state as well as the waters.

Recession-era budget cuts in 2009 slashed its law enforcement staff by a third, to fewer than 200 officers. Currently, the department has 252 officers and annually requests funding for new officers. In the 2021 budget, the department is asking for 25 more.

State Sen. Chip Campsen, R-Isle of Palms, said he'd be surprised if that's not granted, given the positive revenue projections for the state.

"Everyone acknowledges we need more law enforcement officers at DNR," Campsen said. "It used to be you were born and raised on the water. Now you have more and more people that know very little about the water."

"Need to get home ... don't know where it is"

Coastal boat landings that used to get busy only on summer holiday weekends are now packed virtually any nice weekend from March on, McBride said.

DNR has pulled boats off tidal ground all across the coast — even off beaches when the anchored owners didn't realize how fast the tide would go out.

"They're new. They're distracted. They lack situational awareness," McBride said. "New boaters should take a safety course, learn the navigation rules of the road, exercise good sober judgment and common sense."

As far as the oysters, the law allows recreational harvesters to take as much as they want from a limited acreage of public grounds, McBride said.

DNR recommends to cull in place, in other words select the larger oysters for meat and put back the shells with the remainder of the oysters for new spat to attach. Recycle shells after a roast to be returned to the water.

Like McBride, Meggett thinks boaters ought to be required to pass a hands-on boating/navigation course and be licensed.

"It's gotten crazy with all the boat traffic," he said. "They don't know what they're doing and that's dangerous for everybody."

Meggett knows what he's talking about. The Absolute Reel Screamer Charters captain has lived on the sound all his life.

"We've all been there before," he said, pointing to rookie boaters out exploring places they are not experienced with.

"If you don't know what you're doing out there, you don't know what you're doing, plain and simple," he said.

As Meggett rescued the grounded boaters, the man at the wheel had another request:

"I need to get back home and I don't know where it is," the man said.

Meggett led him back, weaving carefully through the shoals of Clark Sound.