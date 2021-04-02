DNR gives OK to reinstall bird feeders after salmonella outbreak

It is safe to hang bird feeders again, but only if pine siskins aren't visiting the yard.

Last month, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources recommended all residents remove feeders until early April out of fear they might spread disease.

A salmonella outbreak was seen across the country, resulting in a rise in deaths of pine siskins — small birds in the finch family — and other species.

DNR believes dirty feeders are to blame for the increased mortality reports. Pine siskins are more prone to getting sick from dirty feeders than other birds.

But since the species is now migrating north, DNR said people who took down their feeders can put them back up again.

"Once you put your feeders back up, if you notice sick or dead birds, please clean and remove the feeders for at least two weeks," DNR said in a news release.

Pine siskins are described by Cornell University's Lab of Ornithology as having a sharp-pointed bill and a short notched tail. They are brown and streaky overall but have subtle yellow edgings on the wings and tail.

Cleaning feeders regularly helps prevent outbreaks. Bacteria and diseases are often shed by food or water contaminated with feces. Feeders that aren't properly maintained can lead to the severe harm of local bird populations.

Amy Tegeler, DNR's bird conservation coordinator, said people who find sick birds can report them to a wildlife rehabilitator. To make sure disease won't be transmitted to pets or people, dead songbirds should be handled with gloves and buried or removed in a plastic bag.