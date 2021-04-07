DNR extends seasonal no-wake zone behind Isle of Palms due to increased boater traffic

ISLE OF PALMS — The S.C. Department of Natural Resources hopes to reduce the potential for boating accidents this year by extending the no-wake zone here for the spring and summer.

Beginning late next week, the seasonal no-wake zone along the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway — between Goat Island and Isle of Palms — will more than double in length and extend southwestward.

The zone will stretch toward the mouth of the creek that intersects the Intracoastal Waterway near the Isle of Palms connector.

DNR said the extension is a response to increased boater traffic and congestion in the area in recent years.

"In addition to the people that live there, lots of people are just using that part of the ICW to go from place to place during the summertime," said DNR spokesman David Lucas. "It's just a very congested area because of the number of people using it."

The Intracoastal Waterway extends along most of the East Coast and is a way for people to traverse the Southeast without having to get out in the ocean. It is mainly used by recreational boaters nowadays, Lucas said.

In 2018, 142 boat wrecks were reported in South Carolina, which resulted in 15 deaths. There were at least 12 boating fatalities in 2019.

The 2019 boating season saw increased scrutiny of boat wreck investigations by DNR, especially after the death of 19-year-old Mallory Beach following a boating collision in Beaufort County.

Lucas said he is unsure of the number of boating accidents that occurred in the Charleston area in 2020.

It takes about 15 minutes for boaters to idle through the current seasonal no-wake zone near the Isle of Palms. But with the temporary extension, it would take about 35 minutes.

The restrictions will be in effect from April 15 to Sept. 15.