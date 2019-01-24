A Charleston man serving a lengthy prison sentence is facing a new criminal charge after DNA evidence linked him to an unsolved sexual assault in West Ashley.
Authorities on Thursday filed one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor against 43-year-old Tomongo James William McCord, according to Charles Francis, a Charleston Police Department spokesman.
McCord had been incarcerated at MacDougall Correctional Institution since Oct. 18, 1999, where he was serving a lengthy sentence for the Sept. 1, 1993, kidnapping and rape of a woman in West Ashley, according to S.C. Department of Corrections records and information in The Post and Courier's archives.
His projected prison release date is Dec. 14, 2050. He is set to be eligible for parole on Oct. 10, 2020.
In the latest case, McCord is accused of assaulting a 10-year-old boy who was playing in a wooded area behind a West Ashley shopping complex on Aug. 10, 1993, according to an arrest affidavit.
McCord, who was 17 at the time, approached the boy in a wooded area behind 2049 Savannah Highway and asked for help finding a watch.
Roughly 30 minutes passed before he suddenly moved behind the boy, held a knife to the 10-year-old's throat, told him not to scream and pushed him to the ground.
McCord then assaulted the boy and told him to count to 10 before leaving, the affidavit stated.
The boy walked home and told his father what happened, the affidavit stated. The boy's father then took him to a hospital where staff completed a sexual assault examination.
McCord appeared in Charleston County Bond Court on Thursday and was denied bail.
Police reopened the investigation in 2018 and sent DNA evidence to the State Law Enforcement Division's forensics lab, Francis said. The evidence was matched to McCord on Oct. 16.
Thom Berry, a SLED spokesman, said the agency's current lab opened in 1989 when DNA analysis was a fledgling science but today it takes up roughly half of the agency's lab space.
Lt. Dustin Thompson, of the Charleston Police Department, said that recovery and analysis of DNA has improved significantly, which increases the likelihood of successfully solving cases, especially cold cases.
"This case would have gone unsolved had it not been for the DNA recovered in this case," Thompson stated. "In 2018, as part of a department initiative, we assigned multiple detectives to research, review and reopen cases involving unsolved sexual assaults. This case, along with multiple others were reopened for further investigation."
Cutting-edge technology and investigative practices were also key in securing the 1999 conviction that led to McCord's current prison sentence.
Three years after the September 1993 attack, authorities used newly developed computer technology to match fingerprints from the scene to McCord's, according to a Post and Courier article published on Oct. 14, 1999.
In January 1997, authorities charged him with rape.
Nearly two years after that charge was filed, evidence collected the night the woman was assaulted was matched with McCord's DNA.