The S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles has cut back on Saturday hours at one of its Charleston offices and five other branches across the state.
Hours at the DMV on Leeds Avenue and offices in Aiken, Florence, Greenville, Lexington and Rock Hill have been reduced to 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on two Saturdays a month.
The agency earlier this year moved to open the six offices every Saturday to handle the transition to REAL ID driver's licenses and identification cards, but the DMV has not yet seen longer lines and increased wait times, according to a news release.
"The time to switch to a REAL ID with a short wait and a quick visit is now," Deputy Director of Field Services Courtney White said.
The federally approved driver's license will be needed to board a plane, get onto a military base or enter a secured federal building without a passport or military ID beginning in October 2020. REAL ID won't be needed to drive, vote or access benefits such as Social Security in South Carolina.
The six DMV offices will typically open on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month but may change depending on holidays. The DMV offices will not open the Saturday before a holiday that falls on a Monday. The most accurate Saturday schedules are available at scdmvonline.com.
More than 254,000 REAL IDs have been purchased since the state began issuing them in February.