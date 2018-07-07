Sheriff's crime scene tape (copy) (copy) (copy)
Charleston County Sheriff's Office divers pulled a body from Bohicket Creek early Saturday morning.

Divers have recovered a body from Bohicket Creek on Johns Island, according to a tweet from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. 

The office deployed marine patrol to search the creek late Friday night. A man reportedly jumped from a dock along the creek, according to an earlier tweet from the office.

Divers found the man's body in the creek early Saturday morning. The coroner's office also responded to the scene.

Deputy Coroner Kimberly Rhoton identified the man as 19-year-old Jack Fleischer from Columbia. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate his death, which was a result of drowning.

This story is developing and will be updated if more information becomes available.

