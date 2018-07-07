Divers have recovered a body from Bohicket Creek on Johns Island, according to a tweet from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.
The office deployed marine patrol to search the creek late Friday night. A man reportedly jumped from a dock along the creek, according to an earlier tweet from the office.
Marine Patrol is searching the waters in Bohicket Creek for a male subject that jumped off a dock #chsnews— CharlestonCoSheriff (@ChasCoSheriff) July 7, 2018
Divers found the man's body in the creek early Saturday morning. The coroner's office also responded to the scene.
Deputy Coroner Kimberly Rhoton identified the man as 19-year-old Jack Fleischer from Columbia. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate his death, which was a result of drowning.
This story is developing and will be updated if more information becomes available.