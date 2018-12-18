A Charleston County public school teacher briefly landed in hot water this fall after parents complained about his classroom demeanor and comments he made on social media.
After an internal investigation that came under pressure from parents at the sought-after magnet school Charleston County School of the Arts, the district allowed him to return to work at a different school, Deer Park Middle in North Charleston.
The teacher, Stephan Whaley, had taught in the district for 10 years when parents started complaining this fall about alleged "unprofessional behaviors toward students," according to employee records obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request. The district placed him on paid administrative leave Sept. 28 pending an internal investigation.
"An investigation by CCSD determined that Mr. Whaley did make inappropriate comments, which appeared in his personal social media account. However, it was determined that his actions did not rise to the level that would require ending his professional career as a classroom teacher," district spokesman Andy Pruitt said Tuesday.
In emails this September and October, parents complained to school officials that their children felt "intimidated" by Whaley, that his grading system seemed "completely at random," and that he often "seems angry."
They also sent administrators screen shots of Whaley's personal Facebook page and links to a Facebook video series, Point Blank Period SC, in which they saw Whaley use profanities and epithets, discuss sexually explicit situations and "bad-mouth white people and the military," according to one email.
"Since day one, he's been telling my son and other students to check their 'privilege' and to 'check' themselves," one parent wrote in a Sept. 26 email.
School of the Arts is a majority-white school with a 13 percent African-American population at last count, and the district is currently revisiting its magnet admissions policies to try to increase diversity.
Whaley defended himself in an email to a parent on Sept. 28, the same day the district placed him on leave.
"I do not believe in stacking the deck or being difficult for the sake of difficulty," Whaley wrote.
Later, on Oct. 3, he wrote to a human resources official in the district, "It seems that there's collusion to defame me."
"Do they want me terminated? Do they just not want me teaching at SOA?" Whaley wrote of the parents.
Parents sought updates from the district while Whaley was on leave, but they were told that the district could not comment on a pending investigation. By December, Whaley had started working as an eighth grade English Language Arts teacher at a different school, Deer Park Middle, which had 61 percent African American students this past school year.
"The decision was made to allow Mr. Whaley to have a new start in another location in the best interest of all parties involved," Pruitt said Tuesday. "The expectations for professional behavior and judgment have been made clear to Mr. Whaley as a condition of his future employment with CCSD."
A Charleston County School District policy states that "all employees should recognize that they are being continuously observed by students and that their actions and demeanor shall be reflected in the conduct of the students."
"The personal life of an employee shall be the concern of and warrant the attention of the board only as it may directly prevent the employee from effectively performing assigned functions during duty hours or as it violates local, state, or federal law or contractual agreements, policy, or regulations," the policy states.