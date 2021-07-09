Dispute over Long Savannah wetland permits ends in settlement

A challenge to the Long Savannah development has been settled after the builders of the 3,000-acre complex agreed to adjust their plans to avoid some wetlands destruction.

The settlement, provided to The Post and Courier, says builders will avoid filling or excavating another 50 acres of wetlands on the project. Before, the proposal had called for the disruption of 209 acres across its entire span.

Developers have rights to build 4,500 homes in total on the West Ashley land, at the edges of Charleston's suburbs. The project also includes conserved green space in large city and county parks, but successive floods in existing neighborhoods nearby brought fresh scrutiny to the plans and their affects on the area, including around flood-prone Church Creek.

With the settlement, "We feel its a better project than when it first popped up," said Andrew Wunderley of Charleston Waterkeeper.

That group along with the S.C. Wildlife Federation and Sierra Club challenged a state certification of the building plan.

"We are pleased to have reached an agreement that addresses the collective thoughts and ideas associated with a community plan that improves the Church Creek drainage system and conserves over 1,800 acres of land," developer Taylor Bush wrote in an email.

Other components of the agreement include requirements that builders remove some older roadbeds to allow water to flow across the area in a more natural way. The land has been altered many times in history already, for logging and phosphate mining, once a booming business in the Lowcountry.

Developers will also make a one-time donation of $250,000 to a trust that will fund water-management projects in the three drainage basins that the development covers. A similar trust was set up to settle a separate environmental lawsuit earlier this year, centering on plastic pollution in Charleston Harbor.

Wetlands provide important wildlife habitat and serve as sponges that absorb and filter water. They are protected by state and federal rules. In addition to settling a state-level dispute, the agreement waives the rights of the three environmental groups to challenge the Long Savannah plan as developers seek future permits from the Army Corps of Engineers, which runs the federal wetland protection program.

The developers will be required to mitigate the destruction of the remaining 159 acres of wetlands with restoration work elsewhere.

"We were somewhat leery that we would have success in getting the certification stopped at the state level and the permit stopped at the Corps level," said Steve Gilbert, a consultant for the Wildlife Federation.

Benjamin Cunningham, an attorney representing that group and the Sierra Club, said there was relief an agreement had been reached, but concern lingered over how the work will affect the area.

The groups may weigh in, however, when builders bring more complete stormwater designs to the city of Charleston. The rules for how to store and drain rainfall are particularly strict in the Church Creek basin, where part of the project is located.

"We wanted to maintain our ability to raise some issues with the changing climate and perhaps changing habitat," said Cunningham, who works for the South Carolina Environmental Law Project.