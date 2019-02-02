An arrest affidavit released on Saturday shed further light on the fatal assault of a man in North Charleston late last year.
Rajon King, a 19-year-old charged with murder in connection with the incident, appeared in Charleston County Bond Court on Saturday for the first hearing in his case.
King, however, remained in custody because a magistrate can't set bail on a murder charge.
The affidavit outlined the series of events that led to the death of the victim, Maurice Wigfall, whose age was not provided.
On Dec. 3, emergency medical services and firefighters were called to a report of a person having a seizure at 2019 Beech Ave., according to the North Charleston Police Department. At the time, authorities noted that the scene looked unusual and called police.
Wigfall was pronounced dead on Dec. 19, the affidavit stated. An autopsy found he succumbed to blunt force trauma to the head.
An unnamed witness said they saw someone named "pnut" inside the Beech Avenue residence around noon on Dec. 3, engaged in a heated argument with the victim, the affidavit stated.
"The witness detailed 'pnut' talking about (expletive) being everywhere and that he would not let him get away with it," the affidavit stated.
Investigators found that King used his cellphone on the day of the assault to order a taxi from his residence, 7910 Crossroads Drive, to the Beech Avenue location, the affidavit stated. The taxi dropped him off around noon.
"Additional cellular information shows the defendant around the incident location before, during and after the assault, and leaving the area after the police (responded)," the affidavit stated.
A second witness told investigators that the night before the assault, they got into a heated argument with "Pnut," in which "Pnut" threatened to punch Wigfall over an argument about rent money, the affidavit stated.
Witnesses identified "Pnut" as King, the affidavit stated.
King, 19, was taken into custody at his residence and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center at 7:26 p.m. on Friday, according to police and jail records.
Further information was not available Saturday.