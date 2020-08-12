Discount retailer Stein Mart, with 11 SC locations, likely to close most stores

COLUMBIA — Stein Mart, the discount clothing retailer that operate 11 stores in South Carolina, is closing most or all of its stores after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the company said Wednesday.
Stein Mart already is holding a liquidation sale at its store in Trenholm Plaza in Forest Acres. Stores will remain open during the liquidation process, company spokeswoman Linda Tasseff said.
Stein Mart expects to close most or all of its locations during the Chapter 11 process, the company said in a statement.
The company lists 11 S.C. locations on its website, including two stores in the Charleston area, in West Ashley and Mount Pleasant. Kimco Realty, the property owner for the St. Andrews Center in West Ashley, said in July that it was marketing the Stein Mart space to new tenants, citing the company's financial struggles.
Stein Mart also operates stores in Greenville, Spartanburg and Myrtle Beach.
With a 35,000-square-foot location, Stein Mart has been an anchor tenant at Trenholm Plaza in Columbia for decades along with Publix and grocer The Fresh Market.
The store offered a range of casual and dress clothing for men and women, along with some home furnishings. The store promoted itself as a place to get department-store brands at affordable prices.
A tough retail environment combined with the impact of the coronavirus on sales made this the best decision for the company’s stockholders, CEO Hunt Hawkins said in announcing the move.
"The company has determined that the best strategy to maximize value will be a liquidation of its assets pursuant to an organized going out of business sale," Hawkins said in a statement.
The company, operating about 280 stores, had been a candidate for a merger earlier in 2020, but that deal collapsed amid uncertainty over the coronavirus. Its stock had lost more than half of its value in 2020.
Warren L. Wise contributed to this report.