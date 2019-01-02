A new cycling program is coming to Charleston, and it could offer savings to frequent bike riders.
Bicycle Benefits, a program that started in New York state, has since spread to multiple cities and is courting businesses in the Charleston region to join in. The group recruits businesses to offer discounts and deals to customers who get there by bike.
"It demonstrates the places that want to encourage healthy transportation and give people a reason to use their healthy transportation ... and rewards them for doing so," said Ian Klepetar, founding director of Bicycle Benefits.
Cyclists would have to buy a $10 card and bring it with them when they bike to a store or restaurant to get the benefit, Klepetar said.
Participating businesses pay Bicycle Benefits $2.50 to get the cards and pocket the remaining proceeds.
In other cities, Bicycle Benefits uses its $2.50 in proceeds per card to cover its operating costs. However, Klepetar said his group instead will use that money collected here to support the work of Second Chance Bikes in North Charleston. That group distributes refurbished bikes to those in need.
Participating businesses decide for themselves what discount to offer. For example, D'Allesandro's Pizza is considering joining the program and may offer customers a 10 percent discount, owner Nick D'Allesandro said.
Katie Zimmerman, of transportation advocacy group Charleston Moves, said that while some businesses offer occasional perks for bicycling, Klepetar's group would provide the most formal incentive program in Charleston — if it's widely embraced.
While the Bicycle Benefits program aims to expand cycling further in its target cities, Charleston bikers already face significant safety challenges getting around the region. Cyclists and pedestrians in Charleston County face the highest traffic fatality rate of any county in the state.
"We definitely have a problem," Zimmerman said. "There are certainly a ton of plans that have been developed that are either sitting on a shelf somewhere or bits and pieces are being looked at."
Klepetar experienced the Lowcountry's cycling transportation network firsthand during his visit here in November. He has been using the Amtrak system, hitching rides and biking as he travels across the Southeast, spreading the program.
As he arrived in Charleston to begin recruiting businesses, he rode his bike from the train station in North Charleston to the peninsula. He said there were many stretches on his trip where car traffic was moving so fast that it could make cyclists feel unsafe.
He said there's room for improvement in the region's bicycling infrastructure, and cyclists should practice defensive riding measures as they travel.
"To ride your bike in traffic in Charleston, you have to be a really educated bike rider," he said.