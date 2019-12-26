Freshwater mussels leave those remnant shells hikers sometimes find scattered in the sand on the banks of streams. The shells soon might be all that remain — sooner than anyone thought.

The reason is still a mystery.

Recent federal studies in Virginia are finding precipitous losses among the vital clean water shellfish. The mussels are already in trouble, some 70 percent of known species are extinct or threatened with extinction, according to the Nature Conservancy.

The Virginia drop-off is beginning to show up in North Carolina streams. So far, South Carolina hasn't seen an "enigmatic," or unexplained decline. But the prospect is worrying.

The clam-like freshwater mussel is one of those canaries in the coal mine of an ecosystem, a lead indicator of water quality. The shellfish filter out everything from bacteria to fine particulates. When mussels begin to disappear, the stream is sick, biologists agree.

No cause has been found for the Virginia losses yet, among a dozen or so factors that already have been identified as contributing to an overall decline of mussels worldwide.

The leading suspect is disease.

In South Carolina, surveys over the past decade indicate a steady decline in all South Carolina species, but "we can usually still trace ours back to an event such as drought or contamination," said U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist Morgan Wolf.

"We haven't noticed overwhelming crashes such as those in the Clinch (River) system in Virginia," Wolf said. "If those issues end up being disease related and complicated by climate change and human factors, it's only a matter of time before they show up here."

About 90 percent of the mussel species found in the United States are found in the Southeast, one of every 10 in South Carolina. Maybe the best known mussel in the state is also the rarest one, the nearly extinct Carolina heelsplitter, which hangs on in only a few Midlands streams.

In the past, the shellfish were harvested commercially for pearls, although not in South Carolina. Today, it's illegal to harvest freshwater mussels in the state.

Die-offs have been attributed to factors such as household pollutants from fecal waste to fertilizers, as well as heavy metals in industrial discharges. Both drought and flood can also cause die-offs, as well as diseases. When the water gets polluted or warms, diseases spread more easily.

Mussels are threatened worldwide. A 2016 study by the Technical University of Munich found 26 European countries reporting as much has a 90 percent decline in the shellfish.