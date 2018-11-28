South Carolina saw roughly half the number of sea turtle nests in 2018 as the year before but experts say there's no reason for alarm.
The amount of loggerhead, leatherback and green turtle nests dipped to 2,765 this year from 5,250 in 2017, according to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources' monitoring program.
But turtles only lay clutches of eggs every two to three years, in part because the activity is so physically draining for the mothers, said Joe Nairn of the University of Georgia.
In particular, 2016 was a record year, he said, so it's not surprising that there was a low year soon after. It's also possible that this year was particularly good for food foraging and that female turtles focused on that rather than laying.
But like many aspects of sea turtles' lifestyle, it's not entirely clear why the nesting numbers can change so drastically in the short term.
"God, we’d love to figure out what drives these variations from year to year," said Nairn, who studies the genetics and ecology of nesting turtles in Georgia and the Carolinas. "There’s a lot of theories about it we can speculate about but we don't have any direct data."
Over the long term, nesting trends have been on the upswing since the mid-'90s, Nairn said. In the past, a low year might have consisted of just 2,000 nests across North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, far fewer than the amount of nests that landed on the Palmetto State's shores this year.
There was some good news locally, as the hatch rate for nests on Isle of Palms and Sullivan's Island exceeded 80 percent this year, an unusually high rate, according to Mary Pringle of the Island Turtle Team.
The islands followed the trends in the rest of the state, with only about half the nests that would be expected normally.
Pringle said it can be easier to keep track of and protect the nests when there aren't as many, and the lower number may have contributed to the high hatch rate.
IOP was able to claim another point of pride this year: the island saw its first known leatherback turtle nest. The vast majority of nests laid in South Carolina are from loggerhead turtles. Leatherbacks, which are much larger, tend to favor more southern nesting grounds.
Pringle said the same turtle laid two more nests this year, at Cape Romain and on Morris Island. The mother was traced through the DNA testing that's part of Nairn's work, which allows researchers to track families of turtles through several years.
The nests didn't end up hatching, Pringle said — the turtle was too far north to find a mate.
"She needs to go where there's some male leatherbacks to find a daddy," Pringle said. "It's not a good idea to hang out in the Lowcountry if you're a leatherback turtle."