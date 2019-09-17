Customers who ate at a Goose Creek Waffle House recently might have been exposed to Hepatitis A, a contagious liver disease, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday.
There is a low risk that a food handler who had the virus could have passed it on between Aug. 24 and Sept. 13, according to DHEC, as people are contagious for up to two weeks before symptoms arise.
Vaccines for the virus are effective up to two weeks after exposure, and DHEC officials urge patrons who visited the Waffle House at 120 Goose Creek Boulevard after Sept. 3 to discuss post-exposure treatment with a medical professional.
Anyone who ate at the restaurant between Aug. 24 and Sept. 2 should watch for symptoms of infection, which include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain and jaundice. Most people who contract the virus fall ill within two to six weeks of exposure, and recover completely after several weeks without lasting liver damage, according to DHEC officials.
Anyone who may have been exposed can visit the Goose Creek Health Department without an appointment on Thursday or Friday.