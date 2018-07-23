Did you hear it? Did you feel it? No, the impressively loud sound over Charleston on Monday afternoon was not an earthquake or the precursor to a fierce summer storm.
Social media was abuzz with reports of a "loud boom" that observers say shook homes and businesses and even sent some frightened Folly Beach revelers scrambling from the water.
"We have received several reports of a loud boom heard along the Charleston County Coastline this afternoon," the National Weather Service in Charleston said in a tweet. "We do not know the origin, but there are no indications of it being a meteorological or geological phenomenon."
Here's what you likely heard: Between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., multiple aircraft that originated from the Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort were scheduled to deploy for training exercises along the South Carolina coast.
Anyone else hear the explosion/ cannon noise on Folly Beach? #chsnews #follybeach #Charleston— Katie Smith (@KatieNem1) July 23, 2018
When one Twitter user inquired to the Weather Service about the possibility of the sound being a sonic boom, NWS said: "Seems like a reasonable theory. The sound could have gotten trapped under the strong temperature inversion around 9kft, keeping it louder when it reached the coast."
Staff Sgt. William Banton, a spokesman with Shaw Air Force Base, said Monday that, upon referring to a training schedule, aircraft out of Beaufort were scheduled to be in the air at that time and served as the likely origin of the boom sounds reported across the coast.
Banton also pointed out that federal guidelines make clear that a military aircraft is permitted to break the sound barrier and "go supersonic" as long as the aircraft is flying above 10,000 feet and is located at least 15 miles from the nearest coast.
Officials from the Marine Corps Air Base did not immediately offer comment.