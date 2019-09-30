James Rogers isn't exactly the kind of person one might expect would get caught up in tales of buried treasure.

But when the associate pastor of Charleston's First Scots Presbyterian Church picked up his newspaper in April, he was struck by a story about a film crew planning to dig up White Point Garden in hopes of solving a decades-long mystery.

"Once I heard about the treasure," he said, "I kind of became a little obsessed about it."

First, he found a copy of the book "The Secret: A Treasure Hunt" and began reading. Published in 1982, the book contains a series of byzantine images and verses that, taken together, are supposed to reveal the locations of different treasures buried in 12 different U.S. cities.

Only two have been found to date; Charleston's is not one of them.

The Secret: The Treasure Hunt book cover

The cover of "The Secret: A Treasure Hunt."

"I just started working on the puzzle, doing research online and walking around White Point Garden looking at monuments and clues," he said.

The Post and Courier story that triggered Rogers' curiosity talked about how the city of Charleston was giving permission to a Discovery Channel film crew to dig in White Point Garden. The April story was spawned by a tip that someone had been using ground-penetrating radar in the iconic park.

White Point Garden

The shadow of the Sergeant Jasper memorial in White Point Garden. James Rogers/Provided

Charleston Parks Director Jason Kronsberg said he gave the green light to Discovery's dig because he had grown weary of emails and calls from "The Treasure" readers who thought they've solved its puzzle and who wanted to go digging up a city park. He almost always says no; he approved this incident in hopes the treasure would finally be found and all those calls and emails would stop.

Byron Preiss created “The Secret: A Treasure Hunt” as a United States version of the popular U.K. book “Masquerade,” published a few years earlier. Preiss buried 12 ceramic keys (so no metal detector could find them) in different U.S. cities.

He died in 2005 without revealing the urns' locations or securing plans for the future transfer of the jewels that the book promises to those who find an urn (Charleston's jewel is a diamond). The buried “treasure” is little more than bragging rights.

pc-012818-ne-treasurehunt

This painting from the pictorial guide "The Secret: A Treasure Hunt" displays clues such as the outlines of a map on the forehead of the mask that suggest Charleston as a location for a buried vase. File/Provided

That didn't discourage Rogers, who thought he figured out the mystery after three days. He used Twitter and email to reach out to the show.

When he didn't hear back, he ultimately staked out White Point Garden in early May and introduced himself to the scout team that showed up. He eventually met Josh Gates, host of "Expedition Unknown," and Rogers was filmed talking about his take on the book's clues about Charleston.

The episode featuring Charleston is set to air Wednesday night, and it will reveal whether the crew did indeed find the buried cask and key this year. (The network declined to say; others, like Rogers, signed non-disclosure agreements and won't say either).

Regardless of what was or wasn't found underground, Rogers said the experience led him to a certain kind of treasure.

He savored the chance to get out and about, exploring White Point Garden and spending time with his 4-year-old son during the search. He appreciated the chance to learn more about The Battery and Charleston history in general.

White Point Garden

Josh Gates (seated) of "Expedition Unknown" pauses between filming with First Scots Presbyterian Associate Pastor James Rogers in May 2019. Provided

"It's been fun to meet people," he said. "I’ve enjoyed learning the history, of the sense of community and meeting new people because of it. I’ve also enjoyed just the excuse, being an adult, to go outside and play."

