The state health department will not restrict how a small South Carolina town that had a massive sewer leak earlier this year gives out future taps into the system, the state agency said in a letter Tuesday.

Hollywood, in southern Charleston County, spent almost two months earlier this year trying to plug a leak that let out millions of gallons of untreated sewage into a tributary of the Stono River.

The spill potentially contaminated area shellfish beds, prompting the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to close the oyster beds in the peak of harvesting season.

As the town grapples with what to do with sewer infrastructure that has been neglected for years, the area's legislator, Democratic state Rep. Robert Brown, asked DHEC in a letter to stop the town from giving away any more than 10 sewer taps at a time.

Brown's letter was aimed at making sure that the roughly half of town residents without sewer service are hooked up before large, multi-home developments.

Mike Marcus, chief of DHEC's water bureau, replied that the agency would need an engineering study and that restricting taps could worsen Hollywood's low-flow problem.

In a low-flow sewage system, effluent sits for extended periods in pipes, creating corrosive gasses that break down metal and concrete machinery.

"We don't want to take a step that's going to exacerbate their position," Marcus told The Post and Courier.

Some residents in Hollywood's Poplar Grove neighborhood have been particularly resistant to new development in adjacent Dorchester County, where the town is considering allowing a developer to hook into the system with 32 new taps.

But the 32 taps could prove a crucial bargaining chip in Hollywood's future, as the town seeks a larger utility to take over its entire crumbling sewer system and Dorchester has signaled they might be up to the task.

First, Hollywood will have to fulfill the requirements of a consent order from DHEC. The town is tasked with coming up with a plan to address outstanding problems in the system by the end of the month.

"We don't want to keep operating like this," Mayor Jackie Heyward said in a Thursday night meeting of the town's newly formed sewer study committee. "We want to protect our citizens. We want to have our residents on the sewer system."

As a part of that order, the town was fined just under $9,000 but is only required to pay a tenth of that to the state, as long as it continues to comply with DHEC's requests.

Hollywood could have been fined up to $10,000 for each day of its sewer spill.

Town officials and Brown had argued that a hefty fine would only suck more money out of an already financially beleaguered system. Already, Hollywood's sewer fund is roughly $119,000 in the red less than halfway through the fiscal year, Heyward said.

"We’d rather take the other $8,000 and spend it on the system," Marcus said.