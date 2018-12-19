COLUMBIA — After a 17-month search, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control chose a former hospital executive and one of its own board members as the new agency director.
DHEC's board of directors tapped Rick Toomey on Wednesday to lead one of the state's largest agencies with nearly 3,000 employees that regulates everything from mining and water quality to restaurants and hospitals.
Toomey is the former CEO of Beaufort Memorial Hospital, one of the many healthcare companies overseen by the agency. He was appointed to the DHEC board by Gov. Henry McMaster in February, six months after the previous director departed.
"Dr. Toomey's years of leadership experience in the health care industry, coupled with his in-depth familiarity with DHEC make him uniquely qualified to lead the department as it continues its current positive path forward," said DHEC Board Chairman Mark Elam.
The board's approval of Toomey means the state agency will have a permanent director for the first time in more than a year. The agency received more than 130 applications for the position before settling on Toomey.
Catherine Heigel, the last permanent director, left two years into a four-year term in July 2017. She later accepted a job as the CEO of one of the state's largest water utilities, Carolina Water Service, a move that skirted the state's ethics laws.
Toomey is a Duke University-educated Greenville native who worked as a healthcare consultant in Chicago and Tampa, Fla., and was chief executive of Nash Health Care Systems in Rocky Mount, N.C.
He led Beaufort Memorial from 2007 to 2016 and has chaired the North Carolina and South Carolina hospital association boards. His father, Robert Toomey, was the former CEO of what would become the Greenville Hospital System.
Lynn Bailey, a health economist in Columbia who knows Toomey personally, believes Toomey will be a great leader for DHEC. She called him a "multi talented healthcare administrator" but added that he will have to learn more about the environmental side of DHEC's operations.
"He knows what he doesn't know and he knows how to hire some really good people," Bailey said. "He's always learning. He's curious. He's not afraid to ask questions."
Toomey will make $178,000 a year at a minimum as the new agency director — less than half of the $427,000 he made as the CEO of the Beaufort hospital in 2009, the last year tax information is available.
"His leadership has been evident," Jim Creel, another DHEC board member, said in announcing Toomey's appointment as director.
The DHEC board interviewed several candidates for the job of director this fall, but Elam, the board chairman, said they decided to reopen the posting "to make sure any other highly-qualified candidates can be considered.”
Officials with DHEC did not immediately answer whether Toomey threw his hat into the ring after the board reopened the position to applications.