Students in Charleston and surrounding counties will be building life-size nests, protecting coastal habitats and increasing recycling efforts thanks to $10,000 in grant money awarded to Lowcountry schools.
These and other efforts are part of an inspiring movement to make sure future generations are more environmental-friendly, said Ashely Illig, a media specialist at Cainhoy Elementary in Berkeley County.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control recently handed out their Champions of the Environment awards given to state schools that promote youth environmental action.
Dozens of schools applied for the $2,000 grants, and only eight were selected. Of those, five are in the Lowcountry: Burke High, Cainhoy Elementary, James Island Charter High School, Jane Edwards Elementary on Edisto Island and Cape Romain Charter in McClellanville.
The other three winners are Washington Center in Greenville, Orchard Park Elementary in Westminster and Meadow Glen Elementary in Lexington.
Cainhoy was selected for its partnership with the Center for Birds of Prey in Awendaw. Illig explained that each grade will be participating, from hatching and protecting chicken eggs to building life-size nests for bald eagles.
“We plan to take our students on various tours of Birds of Prey and a field trip to some of the barrier island to watch the birds in action,” Illig added.
Other schools in the Charleston are just as busy. Earth science students at James Island Charter are using the $2,000 to restore a salt marsh ecosystem with new plants and artificial oyster reefs.
Burke High has partnered with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources to restore local oyster reef habitats. Students will accomplish this by planting cordgrass and installing oyster castles along Charleston's shorelines.
Cape Romain students will eliminate marine debris in McClellanville by collecting trash and recycling, and educating the community.
Meanwhile, kids at Jane Edwards will look at the benefits of hydroponic gardens, compared with the school's existing traditional in-ground gardens.
Karen Mock and Paula Burns, the two teachers who are organizing the work at Jane Edwards, said the grant has allowed them to buy all the materials for the garden.
They also won a 2014 grant from DHEC that allowed them to create a butterfly garden at the school.
“We’re really dedicated to encouraging the kids to educate themselves on where they live,” Burns said. “This allows us to group math, science, social skills and teamwork so our kids are learning a lot with these projects.”