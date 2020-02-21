DHEC confirms case of mumps connected to North Charleston High School

One person associated with North Charleston High School has been diagnosed with the mumps, according to the state health department.

It's the latest diagnosis after an outbreak of the virus began at the College of Charleston in late September. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control sent out a letter Wednesday to anyone who may have been exposed to the person Feb. 6 and Feb. 7.

Faculty, students and staff were advised to monitor for the signs of mumps and to go to their health care provider for evaluation if they develop symptoms.

DHEC was not able to provide any information identifying the person. It is unknown if it is a student, employee or visitor at the school.

"To be clear, this is not an outbreak; only one individual from the school was diagnosed with this viral infection," district spokesman Andy Pruitt said in a statement.

The mumps is a highly contagious virus symptoms that can't be treated with antibiotics. The virus spreads through saliva, usually via coughing, kissing or sharing drinks. Symptoms usually appear about 16-18 days after infection and include swelling in the cheek and jaw area, fever, headache, muscle aches and tiredness.