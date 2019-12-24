wild oysters.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

Clusters of wild oysters on the bank of the Stono River on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Citing excessive rainfall, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control closed shellfish-harvesting beds across the state on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. Harvesting will be reopened when water quality improves. File/Lauren Petracca/Staff

 By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has closed all shellfish harvesting beds statewide, the agency announced Tuesday. 

Authorities cited excessive rainfall as the reason for the closure. 

"This closure goes into effect at sunset (Tuesday) and affects all shellfish harvesting in the state of South Carolina," said Mike Pearson, manager of DHEC's Shellfish Sanitation Section. "The harvesting areas will be evaluated and reopen once water-quality data indicate bacteria levels are once again suitable for shellfish harvesting."

For more information on clam and oyster harvesting areas, call DHEC's Beaufort Environmental Affairs Office at 843-846-1030 or visit www.scdhec.gov/shellfish.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Tags

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.