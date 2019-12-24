The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has closed all shellfish harvesting beds statewide, the agency announced Tuesday.

Authorities cited excessive rainfall as the reason for the closure.

"This closure goes into effect at sunset (Tuesday) and affects all shellfish harvesting in the state of South Carolina," said Mike Pearson, manager of DHEC's Shellfish Sanitation Section. "The harvesting areas will be evaluated and reopen once water-quality data indicate bacteria levels are once again suitable for shellfish harvesting."

For more information on clam and oyster harvesting areas, call DHEC's Beaufort Environmental Affairs Office at 843-846-1030 or visit www.scdhec.gov/shellfish.