Development will bring 36-acre mixed-use project across from Columbia in Cayce

COLUMBIA — A new development plan will bring homes, apartments, office and retail space to a 36-acre site in Cayce across the river from Columbia, according to the developers of the $65 million project.

“We envision this mixed-use village as a true live, work and play destination offering entertainment, shopping and a place to call home,” said Boyd Simpson, owner of The Simpson Organization, which is one of the companies taking part in the project.

The 36-acre site south of downtown Cayce is part of a swath of land owned by Dominion Energy. Dominion owns more than 200 acres south of town where SCANA built its state headquarters. No sale price for the land, once considered a spot for an outlet mall, was disclosed.

The project will be a good one for residential growth in Cayce and also for adding retail shops and offices that current residents will use, Mayor Elise Partin said.

"It's the perfect fit for that space," Partin said.

The project will be built in phases with work starting in late 2021, which should allow it to be modified as market changes require, the developers said in an announcement.

The site's design will include a central plaza area and fountain, according to the announcement. The numbers of houses, apartments and retail sites have not been finalized yet, but office space and a hotel also are part of the plans.

Cayce had implemented a moratorium on new housing projects of more than 15 homes while it worked to decide what guidelines it wanted to put on such projects. That moratorium, now over, was an attempt to get out ahead of new projects that were likely to come, according to Partin.

The new project will fall within the standards that Cayce wants to see, Partin said. Projects along Cayce's 12th Street Extension have conformed with high design standards put forward by landowner Dominion Energy, she said.

The project announcement shows how business still is taking place even among the shutdowns of the coronavirus, Partin said.

"It's a good example of how we still have a thriving economy," she said. "We will get out of this."

Previous plans had been announced by EB Development for the site to become an outlet mall with about 175,000 square feet of retail space.The project is a collaboration by Simpson, EB Development, Paris Projects and ODA Architecture.