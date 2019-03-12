The district

The Cooper River Historic District covers 30,020 acres along both branches of the Cooper River and is considered a remarkably intact historic and cultural landscape. The area not only served as a principal transportation route for plantation goods, services and people but also played a vital role in the successful production of rice. After the Civil War, most of its plantations in the district were acquired by wealthy Northerners that used them as hunting preserves for their own leisure. They left their own mark by preserving the earlier landscape, including historic buildings and landscape features such as rice fields, banks, canals, dams, reservoirs or reserves, causeways, roads, avenues, upland fields, fence lines, and cemeteries. It was listed on the National Register in 2003.