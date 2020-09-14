Developer sees way forward for Columbia's Babcock building despite damage of huge fire

COLUMBIA — The company charged with redeveloping Columbia's iconic Babcock building believes it is likely it will move forward and the fire-damaged building is not a total loss.

Much more damage assessment has to be done, but it looks possible that the building could still get a new use, according to a statement Monday from Hugh Shytle, president of Clachan Properties of Richmond, Va.

"Our assumption at this time is that we will be able to go forward because of the rapid response of the Columbia Fire Department," Shytle said.

"We are going into this assessment with the mindset of knowing this is a setback, but we need to find ways to overcome it, if at all possible."

A massive fire broke out Saturday morning in the building, the centerpiece of the BullStreet District and former mental hospital.

The building's cupola fell into the center of the structure, but Columbia firefighters worked for more than nine hours to prevent the blaze from spreading into every wing of the huge building.

Despite the huge amount of smoke and flames, only the center section of the building that included the dome was substantially damaged, said John Sherrer, director of cultural resources for Historic Columbia.

Only about 25,000 to 30,000 square feet of the 250,000-square-foot building suffered fire damage, Sherrer estimates.

"The vast majority of the structure is fine," Sherrer said.

The Columbia Fire Department managed to keep the fire from spreading even through all of the center section, saving a chapel that sits east of the central dome, he said.

Investigators from the State Law Enforcement Division along with Columbia police and fire workers are interviewing "people of interest" that had been sought after being recorded Saturday morning by security cameras on the campus.

Clachan, which took possession of the building in January, specializes in renovation and redevelopment of historic buildings. It has been going through a long process of securing financing and historic redevelopment tax credits before launching work.

Its plan called for more than 200 apartments in the building.

One of the features that made re-using the building so challenging could have saved it from further damage: its masonry walls of up to 20 inches thick.

"The building is built like a tank," Sherrer said.

Babcock has been vacant and closed up since 1996, as the state sold the former mental health campus for private redevelopment.

In his statement Monday, Shytle emphasized that the company understands the building's significance.

"Our commitment is not diminished. Our enthusiasm is solid," Shytle wrote. "We just ask for time to assess the damage and develop a plan."

Historic buildings generally can take more damage than people realize and be revived for a new use, Sherrer said.

Sherrer points to the historic building at 701 Whaley St. in Columbia, which has become a popular event and office space. At one time the building was considered possibly lost, with its ceiling fallen in, yet it was redeveloped.