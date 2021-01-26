Detectives charge pair with shooting at victims they lured to Moncks Corner on Facebook

MONCKS CORNER — Investigators have arrested a man and woman accused of using fake Facebook profiles to lure two men to meetings and then ambush them with bullets.

Berkeley County deputies arrested Melissa Marie Mosley, 40, and Jerrod Lee Smith, 25, on Friday.

On Jan. 1, a Moncks Corner man said he'd driven to some apartments on Merrimack Road to meet up with a woman he'd been chatting with on Facebook. When he parked, according to a Moncks Corner Police Department incident report, a man appeared and shot a bullet into the door of his pickup truck.

That man drove away and wasn't injured, police said, but another man would soon die under similar circumstances.

Berkeley deputies were called to the Perry Hill area the next day, after 38-year-old Brandon Dwayne Legette was shot and then crashed his vehicle into a tree. First responders took Legette to a hospital, but he later died of his injuries.

Detectives from the Moncks Corner Police Department and Berkeley County Sheriff's Office compared notes to solve the two shootings. Investigators suspect that Mosley set Legette up and that Smith opened fire, Berkeley County spokeswoman Carli Drayton said.

Jail records show that each of the suspects faces one charge of attempted murder. Smith was also charged with murder, and Mosley with two counts of acting as an accessory.

Moncks Corner police say they'll continue investigating to be sure no more people were involved.