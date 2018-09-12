Hurricane Florence closed on the North Carolina coast overnight Tuesday toward an expected landfall Friday. But forecasters' concern ramped up to include more of South Carolina.

Computer model runs began to converge on the prospect of the storm stalling at or near landfall and drifting down along the South Carolina coastline as far as Charleston or Savannah, Georgia over the weekend — maybe as still a hurricane.

Meteorologist Bob Henson, of the private company Weather Underground, called the prospect "outlandish-seeming," but cautioned residents of both states to prepare for a siege.

At 8 a.m., Florence had top sustained winds of 130 mph and was centered 530 miles southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina, approaching the coast at 17 mph. Already a potentially catastrophic Category 4 hurricane, it was moving over warmer water and expected to intensify to near Category 5, which means winds of 157 mph or higher.

Significantly, hurricane-force winds extended 70 miles from the eye, and tropical-storm-force winds reached 175 miles outward.

"This one really scares me," National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham said.

The National Hurricane Center adjusted its forecast track to suggest Florence will make landfall near Wilmington, North Carolina, move inland losing the strength of a highly destructive "major" storm and become a tropical storm by Sunday inland South Carolina. The area of uncertainty for landfall, though, stretched south to the Santee River near Charleston. Wilmington is about 170 miles from Charleston.

Hurricane Center specialist Daniel Brown cautioned that most of the computer guidance continued to move the storm southward "near the coast of South Carolina by Day 4 (Sunday)" and that forecasters might adjust future advisories to follow that.

"Above all, residents of the coastal and near-coastal Carolinas should keep in mind that Florence is a historic storm. Its strength, size, and potentially unorthodox track all point to outcomes that may lie outside historical experience," Henson said.

"The steering currents driving Florence toward the East Coast will collapse on Friday, and models now agree the storm is likely to stall somewhere within 100 miles on either side of the coast, perhaps for one or two days," he said.

As of Wednesday morning, the official Hurricane Center outlook called for anywhere from 5 to 20 inches of rain across South Carolina, a storm surge of 2 to 4 feet near Charleston and as much as 9 feet in Myrtle Beach. The National Weather Service in Charleston said gusts of wind could reach hurricane strength of 74 mph.

The winds and worst of the surge are most likely to arrive Thursday evening but could start to be felt as early as Thursday morning.

And meteorologists warned that all those forecasts could quickly change.